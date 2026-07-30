Hub City Beaten by Relentless Rome Offense

Published on July 29, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hub City Spartanburgers News Release







SPARTANBURG, S.C. - The second matchup of the week between Hub City (10-22, 44-54) and Rome (14-17, 47-48) turned into a lopsided Emperor win, 12-1. Rome scored nine runs over the final four innings to pull away.

For the second straight day, Rome was on the board first before Hub City's offense got to hit. AJ Russell walked John Gil, and Eric Hartman homered to the corner in right. Russell used a pair of strikeouts to get through the first without further damage.

Ethan Bagwell set down the Hub City bats in order in each of the first two innings with four strikeouts. Russell worked a scoreless second. After hitting the first batter in the third, he got two outs and exited the game. Owen Proksch came on to get the last out.

Mason Guerra started the fourth with a single off Proksch. After a strikeout, a single and a walk loaded the bases. A balk scored Guerra before two more strikeouts ended the threat.

Bagwell gave up his first hit in the third. Hub City eventually got a run off Rome's starter in the fourth. With one out, Gleider Figuereo demolished a fastball for a 430-foot solo home run. Bagwell retired 10 of the next 11 batters, using a double play to face the minimum in that stretch. The righty struck out eighth in seven innings of one-run ball.

Joe Adametz came in for the fifth for Hub City. After a one-two-three first inning, the lefty gave up two runs in the sixth. Guerra led off with a single and a walk followed. Casey Cook made a throwing error on a ground ball to second, scoring the first run. A double play brought in the second run.

Rome brought nine to the plate and scored four in the seventh. With two on and two out, Guerra singled in a run. After a hit by pitch, John Estevez and Colin Burgess drove in runs with singles. Adametz allowed one run on four hits in the eighth before he was replaced by Cole Roland. Hartman whacked his second home run in the ninth, scoring Luis Sanchez, who walked with one out.

The Spartanburgers and Emperors match up for the third game of the series at 6:35 p.m. ET Thursday. Right-handed pitchers Kamdyn Perry (0-2, 9.82 ERA) and Luke Sinnard (0-1, 2.40 ERA) are the scheduled starters.







South Atlantic League Stories from July 29, 2026

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