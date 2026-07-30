Hujsak Hits 23rd Homer in 14-4 Hot Rods Loss to Grasshoppers

Published on July 29, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Bowling Green Hot Rods News Release







Greensboro, North Carolina - Connor Hujsak hit his team leading 23rd homer of the season, tying Carson Williams and Jordan Qsar for second-most in a single season in Bowling Green Hot Rods (69-28, 22-10) history in a 14-4 loss to the Greensboro Grasshoppers (60-38, 19-13) on Wednesday at First National Bank Field in Greensboro, North Carolina.

The Grasshoppers plated two runs in the bottom of the first inning against Hot Rods starter Dominic Niman. Yordany De Los Santos reached on an error from Niman, and Jared Jones hit a two-run homer to right, giving the Grasshoppers a 2-0 lead.

One run came around to score for Bowling Green in the top of the second against Greensboro starter Jacob Bimbi. Husjak reached on an error by De Los Santos, and Narciso Polanco singled, putting runners on the corners. Tony Santa Maria brought in Hujsak with a groundout to second, making it a 2-1 game.

The Hot Rods added another run in the top of the third inning against Bimbi. Nathan Flewelling and Aidan Smith led off with walks. MLB rehabber Justyn-Henry Malloy singled to load the bases. Hujsak rolled into a double play, scoring Flewelling, tying the game at 2-2.

Greensboro broke out with three runs in the bottom of the fourth against Niman. Axiel Plaz worked a one-out walk, and Tony Blanco Jr. homered to right, bringing the score to 4-2. With two outs, Camden Janik and Dylan Palmer singled. Josh Tate took a base hit to center, driving in Janik, increasing the Greensboro advantage to 5-2.

The Grasshoppers generated two more runs in the bottom of the fifth against Niman. Jhonny Severino collected a leadoff double, and Jones singled, putting runners on the corners. Plaz hit into a fielder's choice, scoring Severino, making it a 6-2 game. Tony Blanco Jr doubled, and Carlos Caro singled home Plaz, creating a 7-2 score.

Bowling Green responded in the top of the sixth against Greensboro reliever Draven Zeigler. Malloy led off with a walk, and Hujsak blasted his 23rd homer of the season to cut into the Greensboro lead, 7-4.

Another two runs scored in the bottom of the sixth for Greensboro against MLB rehabber Kodi Whitley. Josh Tate led off with a double. Two outs later, Jones hit his second homer of the night, a two-run blast to right to make it 9-4 Greensboro.

The Grasshoppers tallied five more runs the rest of the way. Janik and Tate logged RBI hits in the seventh. Blanco Jr. hit his second homer of the night in the eighth, and Tate drove in a pair of runners with another double later in the inning, making it 14-4.

In the top of the ninth, Greensboro reliever Carlson Reed faced the minimum, ending the night with a scoreless inning and a 14-4 Greensboro victory.

Cesar Aquino (1-0) picked up the win, tossing 2.1 scoreless innings, allowing just three hits while walking three and striking out three. Niman (7-3) was given the loss, surrendering seven runs (six earned) on nine hits over 5.0 frames while walking one and striking out six.

The Hot Rods and Grasshoppers play the third game of a six-game series on Thursday with a 5:30 PM CT first pitch at First National Bank Field. Bowling Green will send out RHP Jose Urbina (4-3, 4.09) while Greensboro's pitcher is to be determined.

Fans can catch all the action by watching on MiLB.tv, listening through the MiLB First Pitch App and BGHotRods.com. Fans can also secure their seats for future home Hot Rods games by calling (270) 901-2121, visiting the Bowling Green Ballpark box office during normal business hours, or going to www.bghotrods.com.







South Atlantic League Stories from July 29, 2026

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