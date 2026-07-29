Hot Rods Game Notes

Published on July 29, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Bowling Green Hot Rods News Release







Tony Steps Up... Infielder Tony Santa Maria's first professional multi-home run game led the Bowling Green Hot Rods to a 9-7 victory over the Greensboro Grasshoppers on Tuesday night. Santa Maria clubbed two home runs, his first since July 2 against Greensboro. The 24-year-old enters Wednesday night with the second-most stolen bases (42) and the third-best OBP (.431) in the 2026 South Atlantic League season.

Flew Comes Through... Catcher Nathan Flewelling rallied the Hot Rods back with two RBI on Tuesday night, including the game-tying single in the top of the ninth inning. The Tampa Bay Rays No. 2 prospect has now delivered a game-tying or go-ahead RBI in four of his last six games, including a walk-off single against the Asheville Tourists last Wednesday.

Junior En Fuego... RHP Junior William delivered his eighth win with 2.0 scoreless innings on Tuesday night. The reliever has now thrown 8.0 consecutive innings without giving up an earned run since July 7 at Hub City. William has logged a 3-1 record and a 0.96 ERA during July.

Ryan's Rampage... First baseman Ryan McCoy continued to rake against the Grasshoppers in Greensboro on Tuesday night. The 24-year-old clubbed his 20th double of the season last night and tied for the third-most doubles in the South Atlantic League this season.

Hujsak Homers... Outfielder Connor Hujsak launched his 22nd homer of the season on Friday night. Hujsak is now tied for the fourth-most single-season home runs in Bowling Green franchise history. Only Heriberto Hernandez (24 in 2022, franchise record), Carson Williams (23 in 2023) and Jordan Qsar (23 in 2021) have hit more home runs.

Turning To Niman... Southpaw Dominic Niman toes the rubber on Wednesday night. The left-hander has recorded two quality starts over his last three appearances since July 8. Niman set a new career-high 7.0 innings pitched in his last start against Asheville on July 23.







South Atlantic League Stories from July 29, 2026

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