Grasshoppers' 18-Hit Effort Leads to 14-4 Victory
Published on July 29, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)
Greensboro Grasshoppers News Release
GREENSBORO, N.C. - The Greensboro Grasshoppers defeated the Bowling Green Hot Rods, 14-4, on Wednesday evening. With the win, the Grasshoppers improved to 19-13 in the second half of the season, while the Hot Rods fell to 22-10. Greensboro outhit Bowling Green, 18-10, with both teams committing one mishap.
Leading the Grasshoppers at the plate was outfielder Josh Tate, who went 4-for-5 with three doubles, four RBI, and one run scored. Infielder Jared Jones followed with a 3-for-5 performance that included two home runs, four RBI, and two runs scored. Designated hitter Tony Blanco Jr. also recorded three hits, going 3-for-5 with two home runs, one double, three RBI, and two runs scored. Infielder Carlos Caro went 3-for-5 with one RBI and two runs scored. Additional hits for Greensboro were recorded by Cam Janik (2), Jhonny Severino, Axiel Plaz, and Dylan Palmer.
Outfielder Nicandro Aybar led the Hot Rods offensively, going 3-for-4. Outfielder Justyn-Henry Malloy followed with a 2-for-3 performance and one run scored, while infielder Ryan McCoy went 2-for-3. Additional hits for Bowling Green were recorded by Aiden Smith, Connor Hujsak, and Narciso Polanco.
Left-handed pitcher Jacob Bimbi got the start on the mound for Greensboro, recording three strikeouts while allowing four hits, two runs (one earned), and three free bases over 3.2 innings of work. Cesar Aquino earned the win for the Grasshoppers, improving to 1-0 on the season.
Left-handed pitcher Dominic Niman started for Bowling Green, recording six strikeouts while allowing nine hits, seven runs (six earned), and one free base over five innings. Niman was charged with the loss, falling to 7-3 on the season.
The Grasshoppers continue their home series against the Bowling Green Hot Rods tomorrow, Thursday July 30 at 6:30 PM for Thirsty Thursday presented by Action Greensboro. To purchase tickets to any home Grasshoppers game please call 336-268-2255 or visit gsohoppers.com.
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Greensboro Grasshoppers designated hitter Tony Blanco Jr.
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