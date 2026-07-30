Keys Split Wednesday Doubleheader with Blue Rocks

Published on July 29, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Frederick Keys News Release







FREDERICK, MD - The Frederick Keys won the first game by a score of 7-6 in eight innings and lost the second game by a score of 12-6 against the Wilmington Blue Rocks (Nationals) on Wednesday during a doubleheader at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium.

Game 1:

The Keys struck first in the bottom of the first after Yeiber Cartaya threw a scoreless first frame. Fernando Peguero, making his first appearance with Frederick, doubled down the right field line before stealing third base. With Colin Tuft at the plate and one out, Peguero scored on a wild pitch and gave the Keys a 1-0 lead.

Wilmington didn't trade for long as former fifth overall Nationals draft pick Elijah Green hit a solo home run to left field in the top of the second. His 11th homer of the season got out in a hurry and tied the score at one apiece from Nymeo Field.

Frederick answered with three runs in the bottom of the second. Randal Diaz, Leandro Arias and Colin Yeaman singled before Edwin Amparo bounced into a 6-4 fielder's choice RBI. Diaz scored from third as Arias moved to third and Amparo reached safely at first. With two outs and two on, RJ Austin delivered a triple to right field, scoring two runs and extending the Frederick lead 4-1.

The Keys added a run to their total in the bottom of the third as Braylin Tavera hit his 11th home run of the season to straight-away center field.

Down 5-1, Wilmington rallied in the top of the fifth inning. Kevin Bazzell led off with a walk before Angel Feliz homered to right-center field. In a 5-3 ballgame, Jacob Walsh worked a walk before being retired on a fielder's choice where Eljah Green reached base. Jack Moronkek with a runner on and one out hit his third home run of the year to right field. The high fly ball just snuck over the wall and tied the game at five runs apiece.

The Keys added a run in the bottom of the fourth as Amparo walked and Austin drove him in with a double. The lead did not last long as Wilmington found a run off of Braeden Sloan as Ronny Cruz singled and scored on a sacrifice fly by Feliz.

Each side went scoreless in the sixth, pushing a 6-6 ballgame into the seventh inning. Bradley Brehmer retired the final out of the sixth inning before entering the seventh. He allowed a leadoff walk in the seventh to Yeremy Cabrera before getting a 6-4-3 double play off the bat of Bazzell. Feliz flew out to left to end the inning as Brehmer retired the side 1-2-3.

Jacob Roberts entered to pitch the seventh for Wilmington. He retired Tuft and Tavera to begin the inning. With two outs, he gave the Keys three consecutive free-passes on a pair of walks and a hit-by-pitch. With the bases loaded and two outs, Yeaman struck out swinging to send the game into extra innings.

Trent Turzenski pitched the eighth inning for Frederick. He retired Walsh to begin the inning but the automatic runner Feliz advanced to third on the groundout. A walk to Green put runners on first and third. Green stole second while Moroknek struck out swinging. With runners on second and third, Teo Banks hit a soft line drive to Diaz at first base and ended the inning.

In the bottom of the eighth inning, Amparo and Austin went down while Yeaman advanced to third base. With two outs, Peguero sent a soft single into left field and walked it off for the Keys, handing them the game one victory by a score of 7-6.

Game 2:

Jacob Cravey made his first start of the season in game two of the doubleheader. He retired the first two Blue Rocks he faced before allowing a solo homer to Walsh. After the home run, Green and Moroknek earned back-to-back hits and extended the lead 2-0 after the first inning.

In the home half of the first, the first three Keys reached on hits and scored. Austin led off with a single before Diaz and Tuft went back-to-back with home runs to give the Keys a 3-2 lead.

The Blue Rocks continued their scoring in the second with a leadoff walk by Elijah Nunez and a two-run home run by Nate Rombach. They finished the frame with three runs and took a 5-3 lead heading into the third during game two.

A throwing error increased the lead for Wilmington in the top of the third, but Chandler Marsh struck out the last two of the inning, keeping it at a 6-3 game approaching the fourth Wednesday afternoon.

Following one more run coming in the top of the fourth, Ryan Cabarcas entered the game to pitch in the fifth inning. After Marsh allowed one run in the fourth, he left the game with four strikeouts over 1.2 innings. An RBI double to Rafael Ramirez Jr. with a sacrifice fly in the frame pushed the lead to seven heading into the sixth inning at home.

After each side went scoreless in the sixth inning and Wilmington sent in three runs in the top of the seventh, the Keys rallied late in the bottom frame with two outs. Arias doubled to left before Yeaman singled and scored Arias. With Yeaman off first base, Nolaya hit his first home run with the Keys and shortened the lead to 12-6, but the last out was recorded on a next pitch and gave the Blue Rocks a 12-6 victory in game two.

The Keys and Blue Rocks are set for a 7:00 p.m. first pitch for game three of the three game series on Thursday night from Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium.

Thursday's game represents Taphouse Thursday at the ballpark with there being local craft breweries on display at the 4 1/2 Innings Taphouse.







South Atlantic League Stories from July 29, 2026

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