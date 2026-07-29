Hub City Stifled by Rome, Rain Delay in Series Opener

Published on July 29, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hub City Spartanburgers News Release







SPARTANBURG, S.C. - The first game of six between Hub City and Rome spanned over four and a half hours. First pitch between the Spartanburgers (10-21, 44-53) and Emperors (13-17, 46-48) was at 6:39 p.m. ET, and the game concluded at 11:23 p.m. in a 7-3 Rome win.

The game screeched to a halt after the fourth, as lightning bolts streaked across the sky and forced a stoppage. Rain fell shortly after, and a downpour that spanned almost an hour held the game up for two.

At the contest's onset, Rome put three runs on the scoreboard. A one-out infield single from Eric Hartman put the pressure on Ismael Agreda; Hartman stole second and third. Alex Lodise hit a bouncing ball to short, and Hartman hustled home, beating an errant throw to score the game's first run. With Lodise on first, Owen Carey came to the plate and hit his first home run of the game. The Emperors led 3-0 before the 'Burgers even had a chance to hit.

After a scoreless bottom of the first from Aiven Cabral, the visitors tacked on another run in the top of the second. Dallas Macias was hit by an Agreda (L, 2-5) breaking ball, then Macias stole second and advanced to third on a flyout. A broken-bat single from Hartman scored Rome's fourth run.

Casey Cook provided a jolt for the Spartanburgers in the bottom of the third, clubbing a two-strike changeup off the right-center field scoreboard. His third home run of 2026 cut the deficit to three.

Anthony Susac entered for Agreda and retired the side in the fourth on seven pitches, and Cabral kept Hub City off the board in the bottom half. Susac returned to the mound for the top of the fifth, but both teams were pulled off the field because of lightning in the area. Rain followed soon after, and the game entered an impasse.

After a two-hour delay, the teams returned for the top of the fifth. Luimy Munoz provided Hub City with two scoreless innings after the restart in his High-A debut. David Rodriguez kept the 'Burgers off the board in the fifth and the sixth too. After a scoreless seventh from Case Matter, Hub City rallied against Rodriguez in the bottom half. Luke Hanson singled, and Antonis Macias doubled to lead off the inning. Hanson came around to score on a groundout, but Hub City was held to just one run.

Rome got that run back and more in the top of the eighth against Matter. With one out, Carey drilled a solo shot for his second home run of the night. Two batters later, Mason Guerra added another run with a home run of his own.

Gleider Figuereo singled in Maxton Martin off Drew Christo in the bottom of the eighth, but the Emperors struck back for another run in the ninth against Kai Wynyard. Jarret Whorff struck out the side in the bottom of the ninth.

The Spartanburgers and Emperors hope for a better night of weather on Wednesday at Fifth Third Park. Hub City sends righty AJ Russell (1-2, 4.05 ERA) to face off with Rome right-hander Ethan Bagwell (1-2, 2.53 ERA). First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. ET.







South Atlantic League Stories from July 29, 2026

Hub City Stifled by Rome, Rain Delay in Series Opener - Hub City Spartanburgers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.