Brooklyn Cyclones Game Notes - Wednesday, July 29 - vs. Winston-Salem (12:00 PM ET)

Published on July 29, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Brooklyn Cyclones News Release







The Brooklyn Cyclones (14-16, 39-56) continue a six-game homestand against the Winston-Salem Dash (16-15, 54-43) - the High-A affiliate of the Chicago White Sox - on Wednesday afternoon at 12:00 p.m. ET from Maimonides Park on Coney Island in Brooklyn, N.Y.

LHP Nicolas Carreño (0-1, 5.68), the New York Mets' No. 28 prospect per Baseball America, is projected to take the ball for Brooklyn. Winston-Salem is scheduled to counter with LHP Justin Sinibaldi (4-3, 5.62).

Live coverage on the Cyclones Radio Network, Bally Sports Live, and MiLB.tv will begin at 11:45 a.m. ET.

LAST TIME OUT: Despite bringing the tying run to the plate in the 9th, the Cyclones were topped by the Dash in Tuesday's series opener, 10-6...Despite the loss, DH Andy Ibáñez tallied three hits, CF Trey Snyder finished 2-for-5 with a double and LF Randy Guzman drove in 2 RBI...Both Snyder and Guzman were making their High-A debuts...Still, LHP Daviel Hurtado issued a season-high six walks, topping his previous high of three...On the whole, Brooklyn arms issued 10 walks in the contest, while all nine Dash starters had at least one hit.

25th ANNIVERSARY: The Cyclones celebrate their 25th anniversary season in 2026...Since the inaugural 2001 campaign, Brooklyn has captured three league titles...The Cyclones shared the New York-Penn League crown with the Williamsport Crosscutters in their first season before taking home the final NYPL title in 2019...Brooklyn captured its first full-season championship in 2025, going 4-0 in the postseason against Greensboro and Hub City.

WHERE BROOKLYN AT: The Mets announced a series of roster moves affecting the Cyclones ahead of this week's series against Winston-Salem...OF Randy Guzman, INF Trey Snyder and C Chase Meggers have all joined Brooklyn...Additionally, INF Antonio Jimenez and RHP Joel Díaz have rejoined the 'Clones, while INF Jacob Reimer is back in Brooklyn on a minor league rehab assignment...Guzman, the No. 21 prospect in the organization according to MLB Pipeline, hit .274 with 12 home runs and a .891 OPS in St. Lucie...Snyder, the Mets 5th round pick in the 2024 draft, hit an impressive .306 in 36 games with St. Lucie, while scoring 23 runs and stealing 17 bases...Meanwhile, Meggers slashed .235/.313/.319/.633 in 69 games in Single-A...Jimenez rejoins Brooklyn after breaking camp with the Cyclones and 25 games at the level before being re-assigned, while Díaz rejoins Brooklyn after being placed on the development list on May 14...Reimer continues his way back toward rejoining Double-A Binghamton's active roster...The third baseman spent time on Coney Island in 2023, '24 and '25, including logging an .887 OPS in 61 games during the 'Clones 2025 championship-winning campaign...Finally, the 'Clones added RHP Emilio Obispo to their roster ahead of Tuesday...The 19-year-old saw a steady dose of success with St. Lucie, pitching to a minuscule 2.03 ERA across 14 appearances, 10 starts.

SO LONG, FAREWELL: While Brooklyn welcomes in some new faces, INF Mitch Voit and RHP Noah Hall have been promoted to Double-A Binghamton...In 76 games with the 'Clones, Voit slashed .242/.349/.396/.745 with 11 home runs, 41 RBI and 36 stolen bases...Voit's 36th swiped bags are tied for 5th at the High-A level...Meanwhile, Hall wraps up an illustrious career with Brooklyn...The right-hander ended his time on Coney Island with a bang...Over his last four appearances (two starts) since the calendar flipped to July, the 25-year-old was 2-0 record with a sparkling 0.39 ERA (1 ER in 23.1 IP), permitting just nine hits and 10 walks, striking out 30 in that time...Hall set the Cyclones' all-time strikeout record (223) on June 7 at Jersey Shore, surpassing RHP Jaison Vilera (173)...The South Carolina product also holds the franchise's all-time mark for innings pitched (213.0) and games started (41).

COMEBACK REPORT: INF Andy Ibáñez joined the Cyclones on a minor league rehab assignment on Sunday and has done nothing but hit since joining Brooklyn...The 33-year-old is 5-for-9 across two games with the 'Clones with two runs scored and a walk...Ibáñez has played parts of six Major League seasons with the Texas Rangers, Detroit Tigers, Athletics, and New York Mets...Ibáñez appeared in three games for New York earlier this season, going 0-for-6 at the plate with two RBI...In 26 games at Triple-A Syracuse before landing on the injured list, the Cuba native slashed .265/.280/.402/.682 with 12 runs scored, eight extra-base hits, three home runs, and 13 RBI...Ibáñez appeared in 91 games for the Tigers last season and led MLB in pinch hits (16).

DAIV-INE INTERVENTION: C Daiverson Gutiérrez has been scorching hot over the last few weeks...The 20-year-old was named the New York Mets' Minor League Player of the Week for July 7-12 vs. Wilmington, going 10-for-18 at the plate with a double, a home run, and six runs batted in...Over his last 14 games since July 7, Gutiérrez is 15-for-51 (.294) with 12 RBI...After hitting .148/.278/.221/.499 over his first 43 contests, the Venezuela native is slashing .267/.322/.415/.737 in his last 38 games...Gutiérrez has added 16 runs scored, 13 extra-base hits, three home runs, and 26 RBI in that stretch and raised his batting average by 54 points (.148 to .202).

EXTRA! EXTRA!: The Cyclones played their longest game of the season on Thursday night at Jersey Shore...Brooklyn fell in 12 innings, topping their previous high of 11 innings, which also came in Jersey Shore on April 9...At three hours and 31 minutes, the game was the Cyclones' longest extra-inning game by time, surpassing another matchup with Jersey Shore on June 23 on Coney Island...Brooklyn's longest game by time this season came in a 9-inning 10-8 loss at Frederick on July 4, clocking in at three hours and 38 minutes.

LET'S PLAY TWO: The Cyclones played their second doubleheader in six days on Friday after Tuesday's opener with Jersey Shore was rained out...Doubleheaders have not treated Brooklyn kindly in 2026...After splitting the twinbill on Friday, the Cyclones hold a 0-3-2 record in doubleheaders this season, good for a 2-8 overall record...Brooklyn had not been swept in three twinbills during the same season since 2023, when it occurred four times...The Cyclones held a 0-4-2 mark in doubleheaders that year.

HURT-ADO LOCKER: LHP Daviel Hurtado is off to a terrific start with the Cyclones...The Cuban-born starter pitched 4.0 innings last Wednesday at Jersey Shore, allowing two runs on four hits and three walks while striking out four...Since making his High-A debut on May 26, the 21-year-old is still among the best arms in the South Atlantic League even after struggling a tad in Tuesday's series opener...Hurtado leads the South Atlantic League in batting average against (.169), WHIP (0.95), and opposing OPS (.487), and is second in ERA (2.72)...Hurtado was named the South Atlantic League Pitcher of the Month for June, collecting a 4-1 mark with a 2.03 ERA (6 ER in 26.2 IP) over five starts...He walked only four and struck out 26, while scattering 11 hits...Among pitchers with 57.0 or more innings of work, the lefty is top 15 in all of minor league baseball opposing OPS (.519) and WHIP (0.98) in Minor League Baseball.

DETECTIVE BENSON: OF JT Benson has been a force for the Cyclones offense...The 24-year-old was a single shy of the cycle on June 23, including a three-run homer, in Brooklyn's 8-7 win vs. Jersey Shore...Since making his High-A debut on May 19, Benson is tied for seventh in the South Atlantic League in triples (2) and doubles (12)...Over his last 38 games since May 22, the Crestwood, Ky. native is slashing .279/.376/.522/.898 with 26 runs scored, 19 extra-base knocks, six homers, 24 RBI, and 11 steals.

PITCHING IN: Brooklyn's pitching staff has been sharp as of late...In June, the Cyclones posted a 3.66 ERA (101 ER in 221.1 IP), the best mark in the South Atlantic League...Since May 14, Brooklyn pitchers have posted a 3.79 ERA (222 ER in 527.1 IP), the third-lowest in Minor League Baseball...Only Texas' Single-A Hickory (3.46) and Chicago-AL's Single-A Kannapolis (3.52) have lower marks...The Cyclones' bullpen has been a huge reason for that success...Since that date, Brooklyn's 3.58 ERA (109 ER in 274.0 IP) from relievers is third-best in MiLB...Only Kannapolis (3.23) and Hickory (3.55) have produced better clips...Overall in 2026, the Cyclones' 4.16 ERA (378 ER in 818.1 IP) is fifth-best in MiLB behind Kannapolis (3.75), Hickory (3.86), Washington's Double-A Harrisburg (4.00) and Kansas City's Single-A Columbia (4.06).

BALL MAGNETS: The Cyclones have worn their fair share of pitches this season...Entering Wednesday, Brooklyn batters have been drilled by 90 pitches, which is the third-most in Minor League Baseball and the most in the South Atlantic League...San Diego's Single-A Lake Elsinore (96) leads MiLB...OF John Bay set the Cyclones' single-season record for hit-by-pitches with 19, surpassing OF Matt Rudick (2022) and C Chris Suero's (2025) previous mark of 16... The Cyclones have had four hitters plunked in a game on four separate occasions in 2026...The single-game franchise record is six, set on May 19, 2023, at Hudson Valley...The franchise record for hit-by-pitches in a season is 107, set in 2022.

BROOKLYN TO THE BIGS: After 14 former Cyclones made their Major League debuts in 2025, eight alumni have already accomplished the feat early in 2026...RHP Kade Morris made his MLB debut for the Athletics on June 6 in Houston against the Astros...Morris pitched in 11 games, making 10 starts and posting a 3.43 ERA over 57.2 innings during his time in Brooklyn in 2024....He joins RHP Wilkin Ramos, OF Nick Morabito, LHP Zac Thornton, OF Carson Benge, OF A.J. Ewing, RHP Cameron Foster, and RHP Anthony Nunez, who made their debuts earlier this season...Foster and Nunez each debuted with the Baltimore Orioles in April...Last year's 14 debuts set a new single-season franchise record.

AMAZIN' STARTS HERE: According to MLB Pipeline, the Cyclones hold six of the Mets' Top 30 prospects: INF Jacob Reimer (4 - on minor league rehab), LHP Daviel Hurtado (18), RHP José Chirinos (19), 1B/OF Randy Guzman (21), C Daiverson Gutiérrez (22), and INF Antonio Jimenez (25)...SNY lists Guzman at 19, Jimenez at 20, Gutiérrez at 27, and INF Trey Snyder at 30...Baseball America also ranked RHP Calvin Ziegler and INF Colin Houck as the organization's No. 34 and 35 farmhands, respectively, entering 2026.







South Atlantic League Stories from July 29, 2026

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