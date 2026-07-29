Glorious Guti: Daiverson Gutiérrez's Walk-Off Three-Run Shot Caps Comeback with 'Clones Down to Final Out

Published on July 29, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Brooklyn Cyclones News Release







BROOKLYN, N.Y. - Thanks to a three-run walk-off homer from C Daiversion Gutierrez with Brooklyn down to its final out, the Cyclones stunned the Winston-Salem Dash in an 8-6 victory on Wednesday afternoon. Brooklyn has three walk-off victories this season, and Gutierrez is responsible for all three of them. It's the first walk-off homer for Brooklyn since August 26, 2025, when INF Nick Roselli whacked a walk-off blast against Hudson Valley.

Late heroics, combined with a career-high four hits from 3B Colin Houck, was enough to get Brooklyn across the finish line. The Cyclones erased both a 4-0 deficit, pulling even at 4-4 in the 6th, and vanquished a 6-4 deficit, plating four runs in the decisive bottom of the 9th.

Houck was responsible for four of Brooklyn's 11 on the day. The 2023 first round pick whacked singles in the 2nd, 5th, 6th and 8th innings. Houck also scored a run, drove in an RBI and stole a base.

LHP Nicolas Carreño was not at his sharpest for Brooklyn. The southpaw permitted four walks over 3.0 innings, while allowing four runs, all earned, on five hits. Still, Carreño did manage to strike out six, as Cyclones arms combined to strike out 15 Dash hitters.

Meanwhile, LHP Justin Sinibaldi was sublime in his start for the visitors. The Rutgers product spun 5.0 scoreless frames, allowing only three hits en route to a no-decision. However, the Dash bullpen permitted eight runs, all earned, over 3.2 innings, capped by the blown save from RHP Garrett Wright, his third of the year.

Winston-Salem wasted little time jumping out to a lead. After Carreño struck out the first batter of the ballgame, consecutive doubles plated the game's first run. 2B Javier Mogollon got it started with a double, before 3B Jeral Perez followed suit with a double of his own.

Later, the Dash plated three runs in the 3rd. With men on the corners and one down, Taussig hit into an RBI fielder's choice to push the lead to 2-0. The very next batter, SS Kyle Lodise smoked a two-run blast to left field to extend the Dash lead to 4-0.

In the 6th, Brooklyn clawed all the way back - all with two outs - to tie the game at 4-4. With a man on second and two outs, SS Antonio Jimenez dunked a double into no man's land to spoil the shutout. From there, Houck picked up his third hit to that point - an RBI single to right.

After RF Yohairo Cuevas drew a walk, 1B Trace Willhoite roped a two-run double off the wall in left-center to pull Brooklyn even.

However, the Dash would break the tie in the 7th on Taussig's solo shot, and add some insurance in the 9th on Mogollon's first High-A homer.

In the bottom of the 9th, Willhoite drew a walk and advanced to 2nd on a wild pitch. C Ronald Hernandez then grounded out to advance the runner, with Brooklyn still down by two and down to its final out. From there, LF Randy Guzman laced an RBI single to right, cutting the deficit to one. Then, 2B Jamari Baylor singled to put two on for Gutierrez, before his walk-off homer sent the Brooklyn faithful home happy.







South Atlantic League Stories from July 29, 2026

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