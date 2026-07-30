Drive Speed Past Tourists 13-1 as Witherspoon Continues to Crush Asheville

Published on July 29, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Asheville Tourists News Release







ASHEVILLE, N.C. - Kyson Witherspoon has now faced the Asheville Tourists four times this season, the last three have been dominant. In 16.1 innings, he has allowed two runs and struck out 16. Tuesday night was more of the same.

The Greenville Drive handed Asheville a 13-1 loss in the series opener, a game that was effectively over before the Tourists had recorded two outs. Witherspoon went 5.1 innings, allowing just one run and striking out five, before Alex Bouchard finished off the final 3.2 innings without allowing a run. The Drive's pitching was the least of Asheville's problems, though. The bigger issue was what happened on the other side.

Yeriel Santos lasted just two thirds of an inning. After striking out the leadoff batter, he allowed a first-pitch home run over the video board to Justin Gonzalez, then walked the next five batters in a row. By the time he was pulled, Greenville led 4-0 and Santos had given up just one hit but six walks in his shortest outing of the season.

Joan Ogando came in and was solid, allowing just two runs over two innings. Those runs came on a Maximus Martin two-run home run in the third, a notable moment for a player who had entered the game hitting 0-for-19 with twelve strikeouts since his promotion from the Florida Complex League in mid-July. Connor Steinbaugh followed Ogando and had a rough inning, allowing six runs on seven hits to push the lead to 12-0 by the time he exited in the fourth.

Michael Cuevas came on and once again proved to be a reliable arm in the Asheville bullpen, tossing 3.1 scoreless innings with five strikeouts to stop the bleeding.

Justin Thomas Jr. provided the only Asheville offensive highlight, launching a solo home run to center in the third to make it 9-1. John Garcia went 3-for-4 and is now 8-for-18 over his last four games, the only other bright spot in what was a largely forgettable night at the plate for the Tourists.

Enddy Azocar added a solo shot in the ninth to set the final at 13-1.

Witherspoon's dominance over Asheville this season has been something to note. Three starts. 16.1 innings. Two runs allowed. Sixteen strikeouts. The Tourists have not found an answer for him these last few months.

Tuesday's scheduled series opener was postponed due to a tornado warning, pushing the teams into a doubleheader Thursday starting at 5:05 p.m. Anthony Cruz takes the ball for Asheville in game one against Greenville's Jacob Mayers. Kellan Oakes follows in game two against Marcus Phillips.







South Atlantic League Stories from July 29, 2026

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