Houck Hammers 4th Homer as 'Clones Score Season-High 13 Runs in Win over Frederick

Published on June 12, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Brooklyn Cyclones News Release







BROOKLYN, N.Y. - In front of a sold out Pride Night crowd, the Cyclones had their highest scoring game of the season, defeating the Frederick Keys, 13-4, on Friday night. Seven Cyclones drove in at least one run in Brooklyn's most lopsided victory of the year.

3B Colin Houck had a career night at the plate, slugging his first career Maimonides Park home run and matching career highs with four RBI and two stolen bases.

LHP Daviel Hurtado turned in another brilliant outing for the Cyclones, allowing just one hit for the third straight start. Despite a 30-minute rain delay, the Cuban native worked 5.0 scoreless innings, allowing one walk and striking out two to pick up his second consecutive win. The southpaw's ERA dropped to a minuscule 0.50 ERA through four starts at the High-A level.

The Cyclones whacked three home runs in the win. In addition to Houck, DH Corey Collins and RF John Bay added solo shots off C Ryan Stafford, who pitched the 8th.

The Cyclones came out swinging to start the game. C Daiverson Gutiérrez started the scoring with an RBI double in the 1st - his first of two RBI - to put Brooklyn ahead, 1-0.

In the 2nd, 2B Diego Mosquera and CF Yonatan Henríquez tacked on RBI doubles of their own. Mosquera drove in a pair, and after an RBI groundout by SS Mitch Voit, Henríquez drove in the fifth Brooklyn run of the night with an RBI double.

Houck extended Brooklyn's lead in the 3rd, and then again in the 5th. He drove in his first run of the night with an RBI single in the 3rd, before connecting on a three-run shot two innings later to put Brooklyn ahead 9-0. Brooklyn would plate two more in the 5th to cap a 5-run frame, thanks to an RBI single from Voit and bases loaded walk drawn by Gutiérrez.

RHPs Tanner Witt, Ryan Dollar and Hoss Brewer closed out the win, tossing the final 4.0 innings to even the series at 2-2 through the first four contests.

The Cyclones and Keys continue their series on Saturday at 6:00 P.M. RHP Noah Hall (1-4, 6.02 ERA) will make the start for Brooklyn after becoming the franchise's all-time strikeout leader in his last start. Frederick will counter with RHP JT Quinn (2-0, 3.50 ERA).







South Atlantic League Stories from June 12, 2026

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