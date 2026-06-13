Ninth Inning Pitching Collapse Sinks Tourists, 6-5

Published on June 12, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Asheville Tourists News Release







SPARTANBURG, SC - For six innings Friday night, Asheville's bullpen was as good as it has been all season. Then came the ninth.

Eurys Martich entered with a three-run lead and one job to do. He couldn't do it. A walk-off three-run home run from Malcolm Moore ended the game, sent Hub City to a 6-5 win, and handed the Tourists their third straight loss in the series.

Parker Smith started for Asheville and was sharp in stretches, but lasted just 2.2 innings after allowing two earned runs on three hits. What followed from the bullpen was excellent. Bryce Collins and Francisco Frias combined for 5.1 innings, allowing just three hits and one walk while striking out five. They kept Asheville in the game entering the eighth.

Hub City's starter was just as good. Caden Scarborough, the Spartanburgers' second-ranked prospect and a top-100 prospect overall, was dominant through 3.2 innings, allowing just two hits and no runs while striking out seven.

The game was scoreless until the third. Hub City loaded the bases and Hector Osorio doubled to the right field corner to score two. 2-0 Spartanburgers. It stayed that way for a long time.

Then the top of the eighth arrived and the Tourists made their move. Kyle Walker led off with a double. Justin Thomas Jr. walked. Chase Call walked to load the bases. Nehomar Ochoa Jr. stepped in and flared a single down the left field line to score two and tie the game. The Tourists weren't done in the ninth. Walker doubled again to lead off, Thomas Jr. walked, and Call walked to reload the bases. Walker grounded out to the pitcher to score one. 3-2 Asheville. Thomas Jr. then singled to score two more and push the cushion to 5-2. Walker and Thomas Jr., hitting one and two in the order, combined to go 4-for-9 with three RBIs on the night.

All Martich had to do was hold a three-run lead for three outs.

He walked the first batter. Walked the second. Struck out the third for his only out of the inning. He couldn't handle a chopper back to the mound which was ruled an error and loaded the bases. Then a passed ball by John Garcia scored a run. 5-3 Asheville.

With runners on second and third, Martich delivered what could only be described as a center-cut fastball. Moore didn't miss it. The ball disappeared into the night sky in right field and didn't come down until it was well beyond the wall. Walkoff three-run home run. 6-5 Hub City. Game over.

Martich's final line read 0.1 innings pitched, four runs allowed, two walks, and one strikeout. It was a painful end to a night when the rest of the pitching staff had given Asheville every chance to win.

Asheville falls to 16-44. Hub City improves to 31-29. The two teams meet again Saturday in Spartanburg. First pitch is set for 4:35 p.m.







South Atlantic League Stories from June 12, 2026

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