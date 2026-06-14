Missed Opportunities Doom Tourists in 6-2 Loss to Spartanburgers

Published on June 13, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Asheville Tourists News Release







SPARTANBURG, S.C. - The chances were there. The Tourists just couldn't cash them in.

Asheville went 1-for-7 with runners in scoring position and left ten men on base Saturday afternoon, in a 6-2 loss to the Hub City Spartanburgers. The defeat drops Asheville to four losses in its last five games.

Tourists starter Nolan Devos ran into trouble in the second. With two outs and the bases loaded, Devos needed one more strike to escape the jam. Carter Garate didn't give him that chance, blasting a grand slam down the right field line to put Hub City up 4-0 in a single swing. Outside of that one pitch, Devos was competitive, finishing with 5.1 innings pitched and four strikeouts.

Alejandro Nunez gave the Tourists some life in the fourth with a solo home run to cut the deficit to 4-1. It was one of two hits on the night for Nunez, who went 2-for-4 and accounted for two of Asheville's five total hits. It was his third multi-hit game of the series, a quiet but consistent performance in an otherwise tough road trip.

The Tourists went quiet after that until the eighth. Chase Call singled to right to score Caden Powell and make it 4-2, giving Asheville a pulse with two innings to play. Hub City extinguished it immediately. Luke Hanson and Quincy Scott both singled to score runs in the bottom of the eighth and pushed the lead back to 6-2.

The ninth inning summed up Asheville's night perfectly. Case Matter entered for Hub City and walked Jack Moss, Keduar Trujillo, and Zach Daudet to load the bases with nobody out. The tying run was at the plate. Kyle Walker hit a fly ball to right that wasn't deep enough to score Moss from third. Justin Thomas Jr. struck out. Caden Powell grounded out. Three baserunners, no outs, and Asheville couldn't push a single run across.

Jordan Carr was solid in relief of Devos, tossing 2.2 innings and allowing two runs on four hits without issuing a walk. Hub City starter Ismael Agreda earned his first win of the season, going five innings with five strikeouts while allowing just one run.

Asheville falls to 16-45. Hub City improves to 32-29. The two teams wrap up the series Sunday afternoon in Spartanburg. First pitch is set for 4:35 p.m.







South Atlantic League Stories from June 13, 2026

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