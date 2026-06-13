Greensboro Edges Wilmington in Tight 7-6 Victory

Published on June 12, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Greensboro Grasshoppers News Release







GREENSBORO, NC - The Greensboro Grasshoppers defeated the Wilmington Blue Rocks, 7-6, on Friday, June 12. With the victory, Greensboro improved to 38-23 on the season, while Wilmington fell to 28-32. The Grasshoppers outhit the Blue Rocks, 8-6, and committed one error.

Catcher Axiel Plaz paced Greensboro offensively, going 2-for-4 with a home run, double, RBI, and run scored. Additional hits for the Grasshoppers came from Jesus Castillo, Easton Carmichael, Murf Gray, Sammy Stafura, Brian Sanchez, and Josh Tate.

For Wilmington, outfielder Teo Banks led the way at the plate, finishing 2-for-4 with a home run, double, three RBI, and two runs scored. Designated hitter Ronny Cruz added a pair of hits, going 2-for-5. Eli Willits and Randal Diaz also recorded hits for the Blue Rocks.

Right-handed pitcher Kyle Robinson got the start for Greensboro and turned in a strong outing, recording a career-high nine strikeouts over five innings. Robinson allowed three hits, four runs (three earned), and two walks while also delivering an immaculate inning in the second frame. Draven Zeigler earned the victory in relief, improving to 2-0 on the season.

Right-hander Miguel Sime Jr. started for Wilmington and struck out nine batters across four innings. He surrendered one hit, one run, and two walks. Eiker Huizi was charged with the loss, falling to 4-3 on the year.

The Grasshoppers continue their homestand against the Wilmington Blue Rocks tomorrow, Saturday June 13 at 6:30PM. To purchase tickets to any home Grasshoppers game please call 336-268-2255 or visit gsohoppers.com.







South Atlantic League Stories from June 12, 2026

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