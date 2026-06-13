Moore Walks off Asheville with Three-Run Homer

Published on June 12, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hub City Spartanburgers News Release







SPARTANBURG, SC - Lightning struck twice at Fifth Third Park on Friday night. After a walk-off bunt and error on Thursday, Hub City followed up with a second straight walk-off win just 24 hours later. Malcolm Moore lifted the Spartanburgers (31-29) past the Tourists (16-44) with a three-run home run to win 6-5.

Hub City starter Caden Scarborough allowed a runner into scoring position in each of the first two innings. Scarborough stopped the traffic without allowing a run. He followed it up by striking out the side in order in the third, part of a season-high seven strikeout performance.

Asheville starter Parker Smith pitched a smooth first two innings before trouble arrived in the third. Hub City loaded the bases with no outs on a single and two hit batters. After Smith recorded a strikeout, Hector Osorio smoked a two-run double to give the 'Burgers the lead. Smith finished his day with a strikeout, and Bryce Collins came out of the bullpen to get an inning-ending groundout.

Scarborough got the first two outs of the fourth before an 11-pitch walk ended his night. Joe Adametz entered for the final out of the inning. The lefty allowed baserunners in each of the next three innings, but Adametz preserved the shutout through the seventh. Two double plays helped his cause.

Hub City's offense could not add to its lead against Collins. The righty reliever only allowed one hit across scoreless innings in the fourth and fifth. Francisco Frias took over and provided three more shutout innings of relief.

Adametz ran into his first jam in the eighth. With one out, Kyle Walker doubled. Two walks loaded the bases, and Nehomar Ochoa singled in a pair of runs to tie the game. A pickoff and groundout helped Adametz escape without further damage.

The 'Burgers sent Adametz back out for the top of the ninth. After a strikeout to start, two singles and a walk loaded the bases. Hub City turned to Anthony Susac (W, 4-2) out of the bullpen. Walker grounded out to Susac, but it scored a run to give Asheville its first lead. Justin Thomas Jr. followed up with a two-RBI single to give the Tourists a 5-2 lead.

Asheville turned to Eurys Martich (L, 2-2) in search of the save in the ninth. Martich walked each of the first two batters to immediately bring the tying run to the plate. After a strikeout, Martich committed an error on a comebacker to load the bases. With Moore at the plate, a wild pitch made it a 5-3 game and moved the tying runs into scoring position. Moore then clubbed a fastball 400-feet to win a second straight game in walk-off fashion.

The 'Burgers and Tourists play game five of the series Saturday at 4:35 p.m. ET. RHP Ismael Agreda (0-4, 5.74 ERA) and RHP Nolan DeVos (1-4, 6.75 ERA) are the projected starters.







South Atlantic League Stories from June 12, 2026

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