Garate's Grand Slam Lifts Hub City to Series Victory

Published on June 13, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hub City Spartanburgers News Release







SPARTANBURG, S.C. - Behind a solid pitching effort top to bottom and a grand slam from Carter Garate, Hub City (32-29) beat Asheville 6-2 at Fifth Third Park. The Spartanburgers have downed the Tourists four straight times dating back to Wednesday; the latest victory Saturday secured a series win.

Starters Ismael Agreda and Nolan DeVos both held the offenses scoreless in the first. After Agreda's seven pitch top of the second, the 'Burgers put the pressure on DeVos. Paxton Kling lined a single to right, and a pair of walks to Gleider Figuereo and Antonis Macias loaded the bases. With two outs, Garate slugged a full-count pitch into the Spartanburgers bullpen in right. Garate's third home run and the Spartanburgers' third grand slam of the season put Hub City on the scoreboard first.

Agreda (W, 1-4) left the bases loaded in the third, but he surrendered his only run in the top of the fourth. With one out, Alejandro Nunez took him deep to get Asheville on the board. Agreda worked around an error and a walk in the fifth, finishing his day with a pickoff to end the top of the fifth.

DeVos (L, 1-5) settled down after the grand slam. He pitched a one-two-three third and allowed just one baserunner in both the fourth and the fifth. DeVos returned for the sixth, but his day ended on a one out single from Luke Hanson. Jordan Carr took over to finish the sixth. The lefty reliever tossed a clean seventh.

After Agreda's day ended in the fifth, Cole Roland entered for the sixth and set down all six batters he faced. Hub City brought in Luke Savage for the eighth. After Savage retired the top two in Asheville's order, he walked Caden Powell. Powell advanced to second on a passed ball and scored on a Chase Call single.

With the lead trimmed to two, Hub City padded the advantage in the bottom of the eighth. An out into the inning, Kling, Hanson, Figuereo, and Quincy Scott combined for four straight hits and two runs, giving Case Matter a four-run lead when he came in to pitch the ninth.

Matter walked each of the first three he faced at the bottom of Asheville's lineup. With the tying run at the plate, Matter proceeded to get the final three outs in order with a flyout, a strikeout and a fielder's choice.

Hub City and Asheville play for the 12th time this season Sunday at 4:35 p.m. ET. The 'Burgers turn to D.J. McCarty (1-3, 6.25 ERA), who hopes to build off a career-high nine strikeouts last week. Asheville hands the ball to Dylan Howard (0-1, 8.49 ERA). The Spartanburgers final series of the first half begins Tuesday on the road against the Frederick Keys, the Orioles' High-A affiliate.







South Atlantic League Stories from June 13, 2026

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