'Burgers Blank Tourists to Finish 5-1 Week

Published on June 14, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hub City Spartanburgers News Release







SPARTANBURG, S.C. - Behind a dominant start from DJ McCarty, the Spartanburgers (33-29) shut out the Asheville Tourists (16-46) for a fifth win on the week. McCarty struck out eight across six shutout innings, coming up one punchout shy of matching his career-high from last week. Maxton Martin's three-run homer headlined the offense in the 9-0 win.

McCarty (W, 2-3) worked around a baserunner in each of the first two innings. He immediately got run support from the offense against Asheville starter Dylan Howard (L, 0-2). A Yeison Morrobel single and two walks loaded the bases for Hub City with one out in the bottom of the first. A groundout and throwing error brought in the first two runs of the game.

Howard set down the side in order in the second but ran into more trouble in the third. The 'Burgers loaded the bases again with one out on a walk, a hit batter and a single from Hector Osorio. A fielding error on a hot shot from Luke Hanson doubled the lead. With two outs, Maxton Martin homered to the bullpens in right field to put the Spartanburgers on top 7-0.

McCarty mowed down the Tourists in order in the third and the fourth. After retiring the first two batters in the fifth, the righty hit back-to-back batters. The eighth strikeout of the day for McCarty ended the threat. Hub City's starter used a double play to face the minimum in the sixth, his final inning of work.

Howard finished his day with two scoreless frames in the fourth and the fifth. Raimy Rodriguez took over for a clean sixth inning. Rodriguez surrendered a leadoff double to Malcolm Moore to begin the bottom of the seventh. Two walks loaded the bases with two outs, and a third walk made it 8-0 Spartanburgers. Michael Cuevas got the final out of the inning.

Jesus Gamez worked a three-batter seventh thanks to a double play. Adrian Rodriguez entered for the eighth. After loading the bases, a pair of strikeouts helped Rodriguez preserve the shutout.

Hub City loaded the bases again in the eighth and scratched across one more run on a groundout from Osorio. Cole Stasio came in and mowed down all three batters in the ninth to finish off a third Spartanburgers shutout on the season.

Hub City hits the road for a series against the Frederick Keys, High-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, on Tuesday. First pitch of game one is slated for 7:00 p.m. ET and starters are yet to be named.







South Atlantic League Stories from June 14, 2026

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