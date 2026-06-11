BlueClaws Fall 11-3 in Hudson Valley on Wednesday

Published on June 10, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Jersey Shore BlueClaws News Release







WAPPINGERS FALLS, NY - Kyle West hit two home runs and Josh Moylan hit one as Hudson Valley topped the BlueClaws 11-3 on Wednesday night.

Jersey Shore has now dropped six in a row for the first time this season, including the first two at Hudson Valley.

West opened the scoring with a 2-run home run, his ninth of the year and second of the series. Josh Moylan also homered in what was a six run Renegades first inning.

The BlueClaws got two back in the third on an RBI double from Tyler Pettorini and an RBI single from Nick Biddison.

Moylan singled home another run the home third for a 7-2 Renegades lead. The BlueClaws got one back in the fourth on an RBI single from Luke Davis.

Hudson Valley scored three more runs in the sixth off Camron Hill including two on a single from Roderick Arias.

Luis Serna gave up three runs in six innings to earn the win. BlueClaws starter Mavis Graves gave up six runs, but only two were earned, in 2/3 of an inning and took the loss.

Luke Davis had two hits for Jersey Shore. Wilson Rodriguez was 3-3 for Hudson Valley and scored three times.

The teams continue their series on Thursday night at 6:35 pm. RHP Luke Gabrysh starts for Jersey Shore.







South Atlantic League Stories from June 10, 2026

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