Moylan Now Renegades' All-Time Home Run Leader after Powering Team to Win

Published on June 10, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hudson Valley Renegades News Release







Wappingers Falls, NY - The Hudson Valley Renegades won their second straight against the Jersey Shore BlueClaws 11-3 at Heritage Financial Park on a historic Wednesday night.

OF Josh Moylan became the Renegades' all-time home run king with his 25th career homer, a solo shot in the first inning off Mavis Graves. It was Moylan's 10th home run of the season, a career high.

Kyle West had his second two-home run game of the year. He's tied with Josh Moylan for most homers on the team this season with 10.

Moylan and West are the first pair of Renegades teammates with 10-or-more home runs on a season since 2024, when five Renegades finished with double-digit home runs, led by Omar Martinez and Jared Serna with 13 each. They are the first Renegades teammates with 10-or-more home runs in the first half of the season since Aaron Palensky (12) and Spencer Jones (10) in 2023.

With three more home runs hit on Wednesday, the Renegades have hit 26 home runs in their last 14 games, 44.8% of their season total of 58 home runs. Hudson Valley has hit two-or-more home runs in a game five times in its last six games.

Renegades pitchers walked just three BlueClaws after walking zero on Tuesday night and have struck out a combined 21 batters in the first two games of the series.

The Renegades have won back-to-back games for the first time since they won a doubleheader at Brooklyn on 5/21. It's the first time they've won back-to-back nine inning games since 5/9 and 5/10 against Wilmington.

Hudson Valley has won the first two games of a series for the first time since 4/28 and 4/29 at Jersey Shore.

The Renegades improved to 4-4 against the BlueClaws in 2026 and are 14-18 at home.

RHP Luis Serna (6.0 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 3 K, 0 HR) threw his third quality start of the season and the second straight by a Hudson Valley starter.

Serna allowed only one hit through the first two innings, and he retired the last seven batters he faced.

Three of the four hits Serna allowed were doubles.

LHP Tanner Bauman (1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K) struck out the side in his one inning of work.

Bauman has not allowed a run to score across his last three outings (3.2 IP).

RHP Aaron Nixon (1.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K) got Trent Farquhar to ground into a double play to end his lone inning.

Nixon has not allowed a run to score in his last two appearances.

RHP Thomas Balboni Jr. (1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K) struck out the side in the top of the ninth.

Balboni Jr. has not allowed a run across in seven of his 12 relief outings.

LF Josh Moylan (2-for-4, R, 2 RBI, K) became the Renegades' home run king with his 25th career homer in the bottom of the first.

Since 5/21, Moylan is slashing .375/.407/.857 (21-for-Since 5/21, Moylan is slashing .375/.407/.857 (21-for-56) with 4 2B, 3B, 7 HR, 16 RBI, 2 BB, 24 K.

1B Kyle West (2-for-4, 3 R, 3 RBI, 2 HR, BB, K, SB) grabbed his second multi-home run game of the season.

West has hits in 15 of his last 19 home games, going 23-for-78 (.295) with 2B, 3B, 8 HR, 16 RBI, 6 BB, 28 K.

The last five hits recorded by West are all extra-base hits (2 2B, 3 HR).

RF Wilson Rodriguez (3-for-3, 2 R, HBP, 4 SB) tied a Renegades record with four stolen bases in a game. He matched a mark set by Anthony Seigler (7/6/22 at Jersey Shore) and Luis Durango (8/26/25 at Brooklyn). Rodriguez also tied the Heritage Financial Park record, accomplished twice by visiting players (most recently on 5/29/26 by Theo Gillen of Bowling Green).

Rodriguez got on base each time he came to the plate for the first time this season.

Rodriguez has hits in five of eight games played in June, going 10-for-33 (.303) with 2B, HR, 2 RBI, BB.

2B Enmanuel Tejeda (1-for-5, 2 RBI) extended his team-high on-base streak to 10.

Tejeda is batting 9-for-31 (.290) with 3 2B, 2 HR, 4 RBI.

CF Camden Troyer (1-for-3, 2B, BB) grabbed just his fourth hit in the month of June and his second double.

Troyer is slashing just .182/.375/.273 (4-for-22) in the third month of the season with 2 2B, 6 BB, 5 K.

SS Core Jackson (0-for-2, 2 BB, HBP, K) has gotten on base in 12 of his last 13 games played.

Jackson is 14-for-42 (.333) over the 13 games with 5 2B, 3B, 3 HR, 12 RBI, 10 BB.

Since returning from the IL on 5/26, Jackson has tallied a .469 on-base percentage with a .306 batting average.

UPCOMING PROBABLE PITCHERS

Date Opponent Renegades Starter Opponent Starter Time (ET)

Thursday, June 11 Jersey Shore BlueClaws LHP Allen Facundo (2-2, 4.88) RHP Luke Gabrysh (0-6, 4.54) 6:35 p.m.

Friday, June 12 Jersey Shore BlueClaws RHP Rory Fox (2-3, 5.87) RHP Ryan Dromboski (2-5, 5.03) 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, June 13 Jersey Shore BlueClaws RHP Sean Paul Linan (1-6, 5.89) RHP Reese Dutton (3-3, 2.73) 5:05 p.m.

Sunday, June 14 Jersey Shore BlueClaws LHP Franyer Herrera (3-2, 5.40) RHP Sam Highfill (2-2, 4.37) 2:05 p.m.







South Atlantic League Stories from June 10, 2026

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