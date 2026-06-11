Grasshoppers Edge Blue Rocks, 4-3, for Second Straight Win
Published on June 10, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)
Greensboro Grasshoppers News Release
GREENSBORO, N.C. - The Greensboro Grasshoppers defeated the Wilmington Blue Rocks, 4-3, on Wednesday, June 10. With the victory, Greensboro improved to 37-22 on the season, while Wilmington fell to 27-31. The Blue Rocks outhit the Grasshoppers 11-6, while Greensboro committed two errors.
Outfielder Jesus Castillo paced the Grasshoppers offensively, going 2-for-4 with a double and one run scored. Additional hits for Greensboro came from Yordany De Los Santos, Jhonny Severino, Brian Sanchez, and Josh Tate.
Wilmington was led at the plate by infielder Eli Willits, who finished 3-for-5 with two home runs, two RBI, and two runs scored. Ronny Cruz added a 2-for-4 performance with one run scored. Additional hits for the Blue Rocks were recorded by Yeremy Cabrera (2), Matt Suggs, Elijah Nunez, Randal Diaz, and Teo Banks.
Right-handed pitcher Cameron Keshock made the start for Greensboro, recording six strikeouts while allowing eight hits and two runs (one earned) across 4.1 innings. Bryan Mena earned the victory in relief, improving to 3-4 on the season.
Right-hander Riley Maddox started for Wilmington and struck out seven batters while allowing four hits, two earned runs, and two walks over six innings. Brady Hill was charged with the loss, dropping to 2-3 on the season.
The Grasshoppers continue their homestand against the Wilmington Blue Rocks tomorrow, Thursday June 11 at 6:30PM. To purchase tickets to any home Grasshoppers game please call 336-268-2255 or visit gsohoppers.com.
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