Grasshoppers Take Series with 8-3 Win over Hub City

Published on May 31, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Greensboro Grasshoppers News Release







GREENSBORO, N.C. - The Greensboro Grasshoppers defeated the Hub City Spartanburgers, 8-3, on Sunday, May 31, to secure the series victory. With the win, Greensboro improved to 33-18 on the season, while Hub City fell to 25-25. The Grasshoppers outhit the Spartanburgers, 7-6, and committed one error in the contest.

Outfielder Brian Sanchez paced Greensboro's offense, going 3-for-4 with two home runs, a double, four RBI, and three runs scored. Infielder Jared Jones also turned in a strong performance, finishing 2-for-3 with a home run, one RBI, and three runs scored. Additional hits for the Grasshoppers were recorded by Yordany De Los Santos and Carlos Caro.

Hub City was led offensively by infielder Gleider Figuereo, who went a perfect 4-for-4 with a home run, two RBI, and one run scored. Luke Hanson and Ben Hartl each added a hit for the Spartanburgers.

Right-handed pitcher Kyle Robinson made the start for Greensboro, striking out three while allowing three hits, three earned runs, and one walk over 3.1 innings. Right-hander Treyson Peters earned the victory in relief, improving to 4-0 on the season.

Right-handed pitcher D.J. McCarty started for Hub City, recording five strikeouts while surrendering six hits, six earned runs, and two walks across three innings. McCarty was charged with the loss and fell to 1-3 on the year.

The Grasshoppers are back in action at First National Bank Field on Tuesday, June 9 at 6:30PM, against the Wilmington Blue Rocks. To purchase tickets to any home Grasshoppers game please call 336-268-2255 or visit gsohoppers.com.







South Atlantic League Stories from May 31, 2026

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