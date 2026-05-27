Greensboro Holds off Hub City for 6-5 Win

Published on May 27, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Greensboro Grasshoppers News Release







GREENSBORO, N.C. - The Greensboro Grasshoppers defeated the Hub City Spartanburgers 6-5 on Wednesday, May 27. With the victory, Greensboro improved to 30-17 on the season while Hub City fell to 24-22. Both teams recorded six hits and committed one error.

Leading the way offensively for Greensboro was outfielder Jhonny Severino, who went 2-for-4 with a home run, two RBI, and one run scored. Infielder Tony Blanco Jr. also turned in a strong performance, finishing 2-for-3 with a home run, one RBI, and one run scored. Additional hits for the Grasshoppers were recorded by Wyatt Sanford and Edward Florentino.

Designated hitter Theo Hardy paced the Spartanburgers offense, going 2-for-3 with two doubles and one run scored. Additional hits for Hub City came from Gleider Figuereo, Ben Hartl, Antonis Macias, and Luke Hanson.

Righthanded pitcher Cameron Keshock got the start for Greensboro, striking out one while allowing four hits, three earned runs, and three walks across three innings. Southpaw Connor Oliver earned the win for the Grasshoppers, improving to 4-0 on the season after striking out five over four innings of relief.

Righthanded pitcher J'Briell Easley started on the mound for Hub City, recording three strikeouts while allowing three hits, two earned runs, and three walks in three innings of work. Brock Porter was charged with the loss for the Spartanburgers, falling to 4-1 on the season.

The Grasshoppers continue their home series against the Hub City Spartanburgers on Thursday, May 28 at 6:30PM Thirsty Thursday. To purchase tickets to any home Grasshoppers game please call 336-268-2255 or visit gsohoppers.com.







South Atlantic League Stories from May 27, 2026

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