Big Crowd Sees Renegades Struggle against Bowling Green

Published on May 27, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hudson Valley Renegades News Release







Wappingers Falls, NY - The Hudson Valley Renegades fell to the Bowling Green Hot Rods 10-1 on Wednesday at Heritage Financial Park.

The Renegades welcomed the ninth largest crowd in Heritage Financial Park history for the final Education Day of the season. The Renegades welcomed 5,527 guests to Heritage Financial Park, the ninth largest crowd in the 32-year history of the facility for the first sold-out game of the season.

Hudson Valley has lost four games in a row. It's the third time this month that the Renegades have lost at least four straight games.

Bowling Green is the third team this season to score 10-or-more runs against the Renegades, and the second team in four games to do so. Brooklyn scored 10 runs on Hudson Valley on 5/22. Winston-Salem scored a season-high 11 runs against the Renegades on 5/6.

Renegades pitchers struck out 12 Hot Rods on Wednesday. Hudson Valley leads the South Atlantic League in strikeouts with 507.

The Renegades move to 0-2 against the Hot Rods and 10-16 overall at Heritage Financial Park this season.

C Eric Genther (1-for-4) extended his on-base streak to nine straight games.

In his last nine games Genther is batting .323/.447/.548 (10-for-31) with 5 R, 2 HR, 7 RBI, 6 BB, 6 K, 1 HBP.

DH Kyle West (1-for-3, R, 2B, BB, K) has hits in all of his last six home games, going 7-for-21 (.333) over the stretch with 2 HR, 3 RBI, 3 BB.

West is hitting .297/.348/.578 (19-for-64) with 12 R, 3 2B, 1 3B, 4 HR, 11 RBI, 3 BB, 21 K over his last 17 games (since 5/9).

1B/3B Josh Moylan (3-for-4, K) grabbed his second three-hit performance in his last three games.

Moylan has hits in three of his last four games played, going 7-for-14 (.500) over the stretch with 3B, HR, 2 RBI.

RF Camden Troyer (1-for-3, BB) extended his hitting streak to five straight games.

Troyer is batting 6-for-18 (.333) over the stretch with 3 HR, 4 RBI, 4 R.

LF Wilson Rodriguez (1-for-3, BB, SB) has hits in each of the first two games against the Hot Rods, going 2-for-6 (.333) with HR, 2 RBI, 2 BB.

Rodriguez was hitless over his previous four games coming into this series.

2B Enmanuel Tejeda (1-3, HBP) has gotten on base in each of the first two games against Bowling Green.

1B Josue Gonzalez (1-for-3) made his first appearance of the year at first base.

Gonzalez played 57 games at first base last year for the Single-A Tampa Tarpons.

RHP Hansel Rincon (1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K) was one of two pitchers to not allow a hit or a run.

Rincon has dealt three scoreless appearances across his last four games played.

RHP Brady Kirtner (1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K) struck out the side in the top of the ninth inning.

Kirtner has not allowed an earned run in five of his last eight appearances. Today was the first time in his last three appearances that Kirtner has not allowed a run.

UPCOMING PROBABLE PITCHERS

Game Opponent Time Renegades Starter Opponent Starter

Thurs., May 28 Bowling Green Hot Rods 6:35 p.m.

LHP Allen Facundo (1-2, 5.59 ERA) LHP Garrett Gainey (3-1, 5.63 ERA)

Fri., May 29 Bowling Green Hot Rods 7:05 p.m.

RHP Rory Fox (2-3, 5.65 ERA) RHP Jack Kartsonas (2-1, 3.86 ERA)

Sat., May 30 Bowling Green Hot Rods 5:05 p.m.

RHP Sean Paul Linan (1-5, 4.18 ERA) TBD

Sun., May 31 Bowling Green Hot Rods 2:05 p.m.

LHP Franyer Herrera (2-2, 3.86 ERA) RHP Jose Urbina (2-3, 4.46 ERA)







South Atlantic League Stories from May 27, 2026

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