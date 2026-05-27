Kisting Hurls 5.0 Shutout Frames, Pitre Knocks in Four in 10-1 Win

Published on May 27, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Bowling Green Hot Rods News Release







Wappingers Falls, New York - Jacob Kisting tossed 5.0 shutout innings, while Emilien Pitre drove in four runs, leading the Bowling Green Hot Rods (34-12) to a 10-1 win over the Hudson Valley Renegades (21-25) on Wednesday at Heritage Financial Park in Wappingers Falls, New York.

The Hot Rods started the scoring in the top of the third against Renegades starter Luis Serna. Theo Gillen and Nathan Flewelling singled. Emilien Pitre hit an automatic double to right-center, scoring Gillen, and putting runners on second and third. Connor Hujsak singled to left, scoring both runners, giving the Hot Rods a 3-0 lead.

Bowling Green brought in another run against Serna in the top of the fourth. With one out, Ricardo Gonzalez singled and advanced to second on an error from Roderick Arias, allowing Adrian Santana to reach base. A double steal brought in Gonzalez, making it 4-0.

Ryan McCoy blasted a three-run homer off Renegades reliever Bryce Warrecker in the top of the fifth, increasing the Hot Rods lead to 7-0. Two more runs came around to score for the Hot Rods in the top of the sixth against Wilmy Sanchez. Caden Bodine singled, Flewelling doubled, and both runners scored on a Pitre single to increase the lead to 9-0.

Hudson Valley scored their first run in the bottom of the sixth against Bowling Green reliever Kaleb Corbett. Kyle West led off with a double and later scored on a wild pitch, making it a 9-1 game.

The Hot Rods responded with another run in the top of the eighth against Renegades reliever Thomas Balboni. Caden Bodine led off with a double, and Pitre logged another double of his own, plating Bodine to build the advantage to 10-1.

Andrew Lindsey and Dominic Niman closed out the Renegades in the eighth and ninth innings, securing a 10-1 Hot Rods win.

Kisting (2-0) earned the win, tossing 5.0 scoreless innings, allowing three hits while walking two and striking out three. Serna (2-2) was given the loss, surrendering six runs (five earned) on seven hits with five walks and four strikeouts.

The Hot Rods and Renegades play the third game of a six-game series on Thursday with a 5:35 PM CT first pitch at Heritage Financial Park. Bowling Green will send out LHP Garrett Gainey (3-1, 5.63) against Hudson Valley LHP Allen Facundo (1-2, 5.59).

Fans can catch all the action by watching on MiLB.tv, listening through the MiLB First Pitch App and BGHotRods.com. Fans can also secure their seats for future home Hot Rods games by calling (270) 901-2121, visiting the Bowling Green Ballpark box office during normal business hours, or going to www.bghotrods.com.







South Atlantic League Stories from May 27, 2026

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