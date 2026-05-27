Hartl homers as 'Burgers fall to 0-2 in series

Published on May 27, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hub City Spartanburgers News Release







GREENSBORO, N.C. - After both offenses exploded Tuesday, the pitchers bounced back Wednesday between the Spartanburgers (24-22) and Grasshoppers (30-17). Home runs were again a main storyline. Ben Hartl gave Hub City an early lead before Greensboro came from behind to win 6-5.

After a three-homer game on Tuesday, Wyatt Sanford did not skip a beat. After a scoreless top of the first from Cameron Keshock, Sanford homered on the first pitch from J'Briell Easley to give Greensboro an early lead.

The Spartanburgers struck back in the second. After a walk and a hit batter, Hartl smashed his second home run of the year, a three-run shot over the left field. Easley protected that lead across scoreless innings in the second and third. Hub City got one more run in the fourth off Keshock. After a Gleider Figuereo single and the first of two Theo Hardy doubles, Figuereo came around to score on a passed ball. Connor Oliver (W, 4-0) took over on the mound and stranded two baserunners.

Tony Blanco Jr. homered off Easley to begin the bottom of the fourth. Hub City was forced to its bullpen for Joey Danielson. After not allowing a hit in the fourth, Danielson turned the baseball over to Brock Porter (L, 4-1) in the fifth. Porter worked a scoreless fifth and gave up a single run in the sixth on a Jhonny Severino home run.

Oliver (W, 4-0) provided four innings of length out of the Greensboro bullpen. The only hit he allowed came on a Hardy double in the sixth. The 'Burgers scratched across one run in the inning on a sacrifice fly from Antonis Macias.

Porter returned to the mound in the bottom of the seventh with Hub City in front 5-3. After Yordany De Los Santos reached on a throwing error, Edward Florentino tied the game with a two-out, two-run homer that snuck out to right. Two walks followed, and Porter was lifted for Adrian Rodriguez. Severino singled in the go-ahead run for Greensboro before Rodriguez could end the inning.

Jacob Bimbi (S, 4) came out of the bullpen for a scoreless eighth for the Grasshoppers. Rodriguez and Cole Stasio combined for the same in the bottom half, sending a one-run game to the ninth. The first two reached for Hub City on a Macias single and a throwing error. A Yeison Morrobel sacrifice bunt put both runners into scoring position with one out. Back-to-back groundouts to the shortstop ended the threat and the game.

Hub City tries to get back in the series against Greensboro on Thursday night. The Spartanburgers will start recently promoted right-hander Kamdyn Perry (0-0, 0.00 ERA). Greensboro is set to start righty Seth Hernandez (1-1, 3.52 ERA), the sixth overall pick last year and the Pirates No. 1 prospect. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET.







South Atlantic League Stories from May 27, 2026

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