Perich launches eighth homer in game one

Published on May 23, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hub City Spartanburgers News Release







SPARTANBURG, S.C. - The Spartanburgers and Emperors dodged storms to sneak in two games at Fifth Third Park Saturday. Rome (25-19) beat Hub City (23-20) twice, 7-4 and 4-0.

Rome struck quickly in game one against Spartanburgers starter Ismael Agreda (L, 0-3). Two singles and a walk loaded the bases with no outs. After a strikeout, Cody Miller singled in a pair of runs. Agreda used two more strikeouts to limit the Emperors to just two runs, stranding the bases loaded.

Rome starter Cedric De Grandpre (W, 4-2) faced the minimum thanks to double plays in each of the first two innings. With two on and two out in the third, Rafe Perich ambushed a fastball for a home run to power Hub City to its first lead, 3-2.

Agreda worked clean innings in the second and the third, but he ran into trouble in the fourth. Two walks and an error loaded the bases with nobody out. A fielder's choice off the bat of Isaiah Drake tied the game. John Gil followed it up with a three-run home run to give the Emperors the lead back. Another error extended the inning, allowing Eric Hartman to reach. He scored on a Dixon Williams double. A seventh strikeout ended the inning and the day for Agreda.

Hub City got one run back in the bottom of the fourth on a Quincy Scott RBI groundout. The 'Burgers were then kept quiet by De Grandpre in the fifth and the sixth. Hub City's bullpen got scoreless innings from Cole Roland, Adrian Rodriguez and Case Matter. With a 7-4 lead, Rome called on Jacob Kroeger (S, 1) to pitch the bottom of the seventh. Hub City got the tying run to the plate but could do no damage, leaving two runners on base.

After a 45-minute delay because of more light rain showers, Rome went right back to work in game two, duplicating its two-run effort in the first inning. Down to his final strike against Joe Adametz (L, 2-4), Cody Miller served a two-out double down the left-field line, scoring Drake and Gil. Adametz dialed it in afterwards, retiring 13 straight Emperors.

Rome's starter Cade Kuehler (W, 4-1) held Hub City in check. The reigning SAL pitcher of the week tossed 5 1/3 shutout innings and struck out four. Perich, Paxton Kling, Chandler Pollard and Antonis Macias all hit singles against Kuehler, who only allowed one runner to reach third base.

The 'Burgers put together their best scoring chance in the fifth. However, with runners on first and second and one out, Hub City ran into two outs. After a single from right by Macias and an errant throw towards third, Ben Hartl tried to scamper towards the plate. Miller caught the carom off the dugout and fired home to nail Hartl. Macias strayed from first and was thrown out immediately after the out at home.

Kuehler was pulled in the sixth after walking Perich. Logan Samuels entered and walked Kling, but both were left on base. Leading 2-0, Rome added insurance in the seventh against Kai Wynyard. Austin Machado poked a two-out double inside the third base bag and sealed Rome's 4-0 victory and the sweep. Emperors reliever Drew Christo got the final three outs.

The Spartanburgers and Emperors finish off their six-game series on Sunday night at Fifth Third Park. Hub City sends right-hander DJ McCarty (0-2, 6.85 ERA) to the mound in search of a series split. Rome will counter with righty Colin Daniel (2-3, 4.66 ERA). First pitch is slated for 6:35 p.m. ET, and a special Super Fireworks show presented by Spartanburg Community College will follow.







South Atlantic League Stories from May 23, 2026

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