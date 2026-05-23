Renegades Blown out at Brooklyn

Published on May 23, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hudson Valley Renegades News Release







Brooklyn, NY - The Hudson Valley Renegades fell to the Brooklyn Cyclones 10-3 on Friday night at Maimonides Park. Seven runs was the largest losing deficit of the season for the Renegades.

Hudson Valley committed two errors the fourth inning and three in the eighth inning, setting a new season-high in errors in a game. The club allowed nine total runs in those two innings. It was the first time that the Renegades committed five errors in a game since 6/21/2026 at Jersey Shore, and the third time in the Yankees era (2021-Present) that they have done so.

Six Renegades pitchers combined to strike out 13 batters, their fourth double-digit strikeout performance of the series, but the Renegades also walked nine and hit two batters.

Hudson Valley is now 10-3 on the season against Brooklyn, including a 5-2 record at Maimonides Park.

Friday's game was the first time the Renegades allowed 10-or-more runs in a game this season. It was also the first time that the Cyclones had scored 10-or-more runs in a game.

It was also the second time this season that the Renegades have lost a game when hitting 2-or-more home runs, dropping their record in such games to 5-2.

RHP Sean Paul Liñan (4.2 IP, 2 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 4 BB, 10 K) struck out 10 batters across 4.2 innings and got the loss.

Liñan became the third Renegades pitcher to strike out double figures in a game this season, joining Luis Serna (10 K on 4/7 vs Wilmington) and Allen Facundo (13 K on 5/21 (G1) at Brooklyn.

It was Liñan's fourth career double-digit strikeout game, and his first since posting a career-high 11 strikeouts on 4/25/2025 at Inland Empire while pitching with Rancho Cucamonga in the Dodgers system.

Liñan struck out eight of the first nine batters he faced in the first three innings of the game. The Cyclones then struck for four runs (three earned) on two hits and two errors in the fourth.

1B Josh Moylan (3-for-4, R, HR, RBI) hit his fourth home run of the season and had his third three-hit game of the season on Friday night.

Moylan's home run came off of Triple-A rehabber LHP Joe Jacques, his third homer of the year against a left-handed pitcher.

Moylan has reached base safely in all four games he has played in the series with the Cyclones.

DH Eric Genther (1-for-3, BB) reached base twice and extended his on-base streak to six straight games.

In his last six games Genther is batting .350/.480/.650 (7-for-20) with 5 R, 2 HR, 7 RBI, 4 BB, 6 K, 1 HBP.

RF Camden Troyer (1-for-4, R, HR, RBI) hit his fifth home run of the season and has homers in back-to-back games for the second time this season.

All five of Troyer's home runs this season and all six of his career homers have come on the road.

1B/DH Kyle West (1-for-4, R, 2B) had a third inning double and now has hits in eight of his last nine games and 11 of his last 13.

West is hitting .315/.351/.630 (17-for-54) with 10 R, 3 2B, 1 3B, 4 HR, 11 RBI, 2 BB, 20 K over his last 13 games (since 5/9).

RHP Bryce Warrecker (1.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K) threw 1.1 scoreless innings in his 2026 Renegades debut after being activated off the 7-day Injured List earlier in the week.

Including six rehab appearances with Single-A Tampa, Warrecker has not allowed a run in 10.1 innings this season.







South Atlantic League Stories from May 23, 2026

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