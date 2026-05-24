Grasshoppers Hold off Dash for 4-2 Victory

Published on May 23, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Greensboro Grasshoppers News Release







GREENSBORO, N.C. - The Greensboro Grasshoppers defeated the Winston-Salem Dash, 4-2, on Saturday, May 23. With the win, Greensboro improved to 27-17 on the season, while Winston-Salem fell to 28-18. The Grasshoppers narrowly outhit the Dash, 7-6, as both teams committed one error.

Infielder Tony Blanco Jr. paced the Greensboro offense, going 2-for-3 with a double and one run scored. Outfielder Brian Sanchez followed with a strong performance at the plate, finishing 2-for-2 with a double and one RBI. Additional hits for the Grasshoppers came from Axiel Plaz, Jared Jones, and Shalin Polanco.

For Winston-Salem, catcher Grant Magill led the offense, going 2-for-4 with two doubles and one run scored. Outfielder George Wolkow added two hits and one RBI, while Ely Brown and Ryan Burrows also recorded hits for the Dash.

Righthanded pitcher Carlson Reed got the start for Greensboro, striking out five over six innings while allowing four hits, two earned runs, and two walks. Hung-Leng Chang earned the win in relief and improved to 3-0 on the season, while Jacob Bimbi collected his third save of the year.

Righthanded pitcher Mason Adams started for Winston-Salem, striking out two and allowing one hit across two innings. Morris Austin was charged with the loss and dropped to 1-1 on the season.

The Grasshoppers finish up their home series against the Winston-Salem Dash tomorrow, Sunday, May 24 at 6:30PM, for our Memorial Day Fireworks Celebration To purchase tickets to any home Grasshoppers game please call 336-268-2255 or visit gsohoppers.com.







South Atlantic League Stories from May 23, 2026

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