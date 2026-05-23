Cyclones Game Canceled

Published on May 23, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Brooklyn Cyclones News Release







CONEY ISLAND, BROOKLYN, N.Y. - Due to rain, Saturday afternoon's contest between the Brooklyn Cyclones and Hudson Valley Renegades has been canceled and will not be made up.

Sunday's scheduled series finale will remain a single, nine-inning game with the first pitch scheduled for 2 p.m.

Those with tickets to Saturday's contest can exchange them in person at the Maimonides Park box office or over the phone by calling 718 - 372 - 5596 during normal business hours (Monday - Friday from 9:30 AM to 5:00 PM) for another regular priced ticket for up to one calendar year.

RHP Brady Miller (0-1, 3.60) is slated to start the series finale for Brooklyn. For Hudson Valley, LHP Franyer Herrera (2-1, 3.76) is expected to take the hill.

Coverage on the Cyclones Radio Network will begin at 1:45 p.m., 15 minutes before first pitch.







South Atlantic League Stories from May 23, 2026

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