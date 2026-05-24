Hot Rods Secure Series Victory in 6-4 Win over Tourists

Published on May 23, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Bowling Green Hot Rods News Release







Bowling Green, Kentucky - Emilien Pitre's three-RBI performance rallied the Bowling Green Hot Rods (31-12) back for a 6-4 victory in seven innings over the Asheville Tourists (9-34) on Saturday afternoon at Bowling Green Ballpark.

Asheville struck first with two runs in the top of the third inning against Bowling Green starter Garrett Gainey. Zach Daudet reached on a one-out walk and Justin Thomas Jr. hit a two-out, two-run home run to give the Tourists a 2-0 lead. Ethan Frey connected for a solo blast in the following at-bat, making it 3-0 Asheville.

The Hot Rods rallied for two runs in the bottom of the third inning against Tourists starting pitcher Parker Smith. Caden Bodine and Aidan Smith laced two-out singles, setting up a Pitre two-run single to center field, reducing the Asheville lead to 3-2.

Bowling Green grabbed the lead with three runs off Smith in the bottom of the fourth. Connor Hujsak and Marshall Toole each logged singles, Hujsak came into score on a Tourists' throwing error, tying the game at 3-3. Adrian Santana slashed a go-ahead single into center field, plating two runs and giving the Hot Rods a 5-3 advantage.

The Hot Rods plated one more run in the bottom of the fifth inning. Smith singled to center, stole second, and scored on an Pitre RBI single, building the lead to 6-3.

The Tourists pulled one run back against Bowling Green reliever Noah Beal in the top of the sixth inning. Ethan Frey worked a leadoff walk, swiped second, and came into score off a Drew Brutcher single, cutting the Hot Rods' lead to 6-4.

Beal finished off the Tourists in the top of the second, striking out Thomas and Frey to seal a 6-4 final score.

Dominic Niman (1-0) earned the win with 2.0 scoreless frames, allowing one hit and adding one strikeout. Smith (2-3) took the loss for Asheville, surrendering 6 runs (5 earned) on 10 hits, one walk and two strikeouts. Beal (4) finished off the save with 2.0 innings, giving up one run on two hits, one walk and three strikeouts.

Before the start of game two, rain started falling, and the tarp was put on the field. The game is postponed with a date TBD during the series in Ashville starting on June 16.

The Hot Rods and Tourists close their series Sunday afternoon at 1:05 PM CT. RHP Jose Urbina (2-3, 4.59) starts for the Hot Rods against Tourists RHP Nolan DeVos (0-2, 7.33).

Fans can catch all the action by watching on MiLB.tv, listening through the MiLB First Pitch App and BGHotRods.com. Fans can also secure their seats for future home Hot Rods games by calling (270) 901-2121, visiting the Bowling Green Ballpark box office during normal business hours, or going to www.bghotrods.com.







South Atlantic League Stories from May 23, 2026

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