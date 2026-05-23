Hot Rods Game Notes

Published on May 23, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Bowling Green Hot Rods News Release







Flewelling's Big Day... Nathan Flewelling blasted two home runs, including a walk-off solo shot, in Thursday's doubleheader sweep over the Asheville Tourists. The walk-off in game one marked just the third walk-off home run by a Hot Rods player since June 17, 2025. The catcher belted another solo shot in game two's 8-3 victory. Flewelling is the second Hot Rods player to reach 10 home runs in 2026 and is one of nine players in the SAL to launch double-digit home runs this season.

Home Field Advantage... Bowling Green has clinched at least a share of this week's series with Thursday's two wins. The Hot Rods have each of their first four home series in 2026 season. Bowling Green holds a 19-5 record at Bowling Green Ballpark and leads the South Atlantic League with a 79.2 win% in home games this year. Bowling Green has blasted 35 home runs in 24 home games and have an .816 team OPS.

Hujsak Attack.... Connor Hujsak smacked his third home run in as many games in Thursday's nightcap. Hujsak's three home runs and five RBI leads Bowling Green hitters against Asheville. His 12 home runs are the fourth-most in the South Atlantic League. The New Hampshire native has also logged 34 RBI this season, tied for third-most in the SAL.

On-Base Operator.... Tampa Bay Rays' No. 1 prospect Theo Gillen extended his on-base streak to 23 games on Thursday, the longest streak by any Hot Rods player in 2026. The run stands as the third-longest active on-base streak in the SAL. Last season, Gillen led Single-A with a 43-game on-base streak for the Charleston RiverDogs, the longest streak by a Charleston player since 2012.

This Bullpen Means Business.... Relievers Andy Rodriguez (2-1) and Andrew Lindsey (1-0) each earned victories in Thursday's twin bill. Bowling Green's bullpen advanced to 16-4 in 20 decisions this season. The Hot Rods relievers have combined for a 3.41 ERA, have thrown 179 strikeouts across 179.1 innings, and are holding opposing hitters to a .222 batting average.

New Marshall in Town.... Outfielder Marshall Toole enters Saturday's doubleheader riding a six-game hitting streak and four-game runs scored streak, the longest active streaks of any Hot Rods player. Toole has already stolen six bases in seven games with the Hot Rods, including three swipes in Thursday's victories over the Tourists.







South Atlantic League Stories from May 23, 2026

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