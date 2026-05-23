Renegades Game Notes - 5/23/2026

Published on May 23, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hudson Valley Renegades News Release







Hudson Valley Renegades (21-22) at Brooklyn Cyclones (12-31)

LHP Franyer Herrera (2-1, 3.76 ERA) vs. RHP Brady Miller (0-1, 3.60 ERA)

| Game 44 | Road Game 21 | Saturday, May 23, 2026 | Maimonides Park | Brooklyn, N.Y. | First Pitch 2 p.m. |

Radio: The Beacon - WBPM 96.5 FM - Beacon, WGHQ 92.5 FM/920 AM Kingston, W232DQ 94.3 FM Peekskill, WBNR 1260 AM - Beacon, WLNA 1420 AM - Peekskill

Internet Radio: www.hvrenegades.com/broadcast & www.renegadesonair.com

TV: MiLB.tv & Bally Live App

Next Theme Game: Women In Sports Night

Promotion: Baseball Bingo presented by Partner Rentals & Silver Gades Tuesday

Postgame: Senior Stroll and Kids Run the Bases presented by CDPHP & Launch-A-Ball

HELLO, OLD FRIEND: The Hudson Valley Renegades are on the road again after a two-week homestand, once again traveling down to Brooklyn to take on the Brooklyn Cyclones. It's the third of five meetings between the two teams in 2026, and the second of three series in Brooklyn. Thusfar, the Renegades have had the Cyclones' number, winning 10 of 13 games between the teams, and posting a gaudy 5-2 record at Maimonides Park.

ALLEN'S WORLD: Allen Facundo tied the Renegades single-game franchise record with 13 strikeouts on 5/21 (G1) at Brooklyn. The left-hander matched Drew Thorpe's performance from 7/22/2023, also against Brooklyn. Since 2005, Hudson Valley pitchers have only struck out 12-or-more batters in a game six times, with Facundo joined by Thorpe (2x), Baron Stuart, Elmer Rodriguez, and Xavier Rivas. Facundo and Rivas are the only Renegades left-handed pitchers to record at least a dozen punchouts in a game.

FOXY SHAZAM: In game two of the Renegades doubleheader at Brooklyn on 5/21, Rory Fox threw a 7-inning complete game shutout, just the second such game by the Renegades since the 2009 season. Kyle Carr also threw a 7-inning CG SHO against the Cyclones on 7/2/2025 (G2) at Heritage Financial Park. Before that, Hudson Valley had not had a CG SHO of at least 7.0 innings since 8/23/2009 (G1), when Jason McEachern blanked the Staten Island Yankees at Heritage Financial Park.

BACKSTOP POWER SURGE: Renegades catchers Eric Genther and Josue Gonzalez caught the homer bug this week in Brooklyn and combined for four of the 'Gades' first five home runs in the series. Genther clubbed his first two home runs of the season this week, and batted a robust .308/.471/.769 in four games. Gonzalez homered twice in two games, and was 3-for-5 with 2 HR and 3 RBI, good for an unreal 1.000 SLG. He's now up to five home runs on the season in 83 at-bats, already surpassing his total of 4 HR in 2025 in 216 AB in Single-A Tampa.

FIRST TIME FOR EVERYTHING: The Renegades suffered their first six-game sweep in franchise history last week at the hands of the Frederick Keys. The Renegades lost by a -20 margin, and they only scored first in two of the six games. Over the six games, Hudson Valley only tallied just eight hits and one run across innings 7-9. Additionally, Renegades pitching got hit with a 5.17 team ERA over the six-games. Renegades starters had a 6.49 ERA over the series. It was the first time the Renegades had been swept in a series longer than two games since Aug. 17-19, 2019 against the Staten Island Yankees at Heritage Financial Park.

BOUNCE BACK: Hudson Valley responded very well to their first ever six-game sweep with a hot start at Brooklyn. The Renegades have outscored the Cyclones 21-11 across the first four games played and won three of four. Additionally, the 'Gades won a doubleheader against the Cyclones thanks to some phenomenal pitching. In the first game, Allen Facundo tied the Renegades single-game franchise record with 13 strikeouts. He did so across just 5.0 IP, allowing 4 hit and 3 runs. In the second game, Rory Fox delivered a complete game shutout on his own. Fox allowed just two hits and one walk while striking out eight Cyclones. Previously, the fewest hits Fox allowed in an appearance was four, and the fewest runs he'd allowed was two. After putting up a team ERA of 5.17 last week, the Renegades are shoving a 3.19 ERA through four games this week.

ER-YAY: The Renegades boast the third-best ERA in High-A Baseball (3.64). The 'Gades are one of just four teams in High-A with an ERA below 4.00. This should come as little surprise, as the Renegades have led the SAL in ERA in four straight seasons (2022-25), including a 2.82 mark in 2025 which was the lowest team ERA in MiLB since 2019.

Ks FOR EVERYONE: The Hudson Valley Renegades have struck out a league-high 476 batters this season. The Renegades are averaging 11.07 strikeouts per game and have struck out double-digit batters in all but 13 contests this season. Hudson Valley has struck out 74 batters across its last six games.

KAEDEN'S WORLD: Kaeden Kent leads the South Atlantic League lead in hits with 50 this season. While his batting average ranks just 17th in the league, Kent has gotten on base in 27 of his last 32 games played. Additionally, he has hits in 23 of his last 31 games, going 38-for-125 (.304) with 21 RBI and 11 BB.

ON-BASE ANIMALS: Multiple Renegades batters are now settling into their season and putting together impressive on-base streaks. There are currently 11 Renegades players with multi-game on-base streaks, nine HV players with on-base streaks greater than two, and three players with on-base streaks that are at least five games long. Leading the way is C Josue Gonzalez with a nine-game on-base streak.

HEART BREAKERS: The Renegades lost five straight games for the first time this season coming into Game 2 against Winston-Salem (5/6), and all but one of them were one-run losses. The Renegades scored first in three of the four one-loss games, taking a multi-run lead in two of them. Hudson Valley scored in the top of the ninth inning on two occasions, and it pushed a game into the 10th inning once. Hudson Valley is 3-4 in one-run games and 1-3 in extra-inning games. The five-game losing streak matches the Renegades' longest losing streak of 2025 (8/22 - 8/27).

TAKING MANY FOR THE TEAM: Renegades C Eric Genther was hit by a pitch last night and now has an MiLB second-most 12 HBPs in 2026. Through only 42 games, Genther is just 3 HBPs shy of tying the Renegades single-season record for HBP of 15, belonging to Robby Price (2010) and Ryder Mathias (2005). Garrett Martin holds the Yankees-era record with 14 HBP in 2024. However, Genther has a long way to go to catch Ripken Reyes' MiLB record of 49 HBPs in 119 games with San Antonio (AA, SD) in 2023.

COMING TO AN END: Kaeden Kent saw his nine-game hitting streak come to an end on Wednesday night at Jersey Shore (4/29), during which he was one of the hottest hitters in MiLB. He hit .421/.476/.711 with 3 HR and 15 RBI during the streak, and was tied for second among all MiLB players in RBIs and tied for eighth in hits (16). However, he went 2-5 with a 2B and two runs in his first game back in the lineup since dropping his hitting streak. Similarly, C Eric Genther saw his 21-game on-base streak come to an end on 5/3 at Jersey Shore. Genther became the first Renegade to surpass a 20-game on-base streak since Josh Moylan did it last year, reaching 29 straight from mid-July to August. Most recently, INF Enmanuel Tejeda saw his 28-game on-base streak come to an end on 5/14 vs the Frederick Keys. Tejeda began his streak with Single-A Tampa, and he got hits in his first two games as a Renegade to extend the streak.

CARDIAC 'GADES: Hudson Valley has grabbed three walk-off wins through the first 32 games of the season. They won the first two games against Brooklyn (4/19 and 4/20) on walk off home runs hit by INF Kaeden Kent (4/19) and INF Kyle West (4/20. Kent and West's walk-off homers marked the first time in the Portal Era (since 2005) that the Renegades hit walk-off home runs in back-to-back games. Connor McGinnis added his name to the walk-off tally on 5/8 against the Winston-Salem Dash. The 'Gades had the bases loaded with two outs, and the Dash had their 100+ mph throwing Pierce George on the mound. George threw a 1-2 fastball at 100.7 mph, and McGinnis fought it off to centerfield at just 71.2 mph off the bat.

BUMPY START AT HERITAGE FINANCIAL PARK: The Renegades have had an up-and-down start at home in 2026. The 'Gades lost five of six games to the Blue Rocks to begin the year, making it the first time Hudson Valley has lost five games in a six-game home series since August 2023 when it lost five of six to Jersey Shore. However, the 'Gades won five of six against Brooklyn and 4 of six against Winston-Salem, improving their home record to 10-8. The 'Gades then took four of six games from the Winston-Salem Dash (the then second-best team in the SAL South) before getting swept by the Frederick Keys. Last season, the Renegades were 44-21 at Heritage Financial Park, the best home record in the South Atlantic League, and the second-best home record in High-A baseball. The Renegades trailed only the West Michigan Whitecaps (DET, A+) in the category.

MAMA SAID SHUT YOU OUT: After a 7-0 shutout win over the Brooklyn Cyclones on 5/21 (G2) at Maimonides Park, the Renegades lead Minor League Baseball with 41 shutouts thrown since the beginning of the 2024 season. The 'Gades have thrown two whitewashings this season after setting franchise records in each of the last two years with 19 and 20 shutouts, respectively.

MILESTONE APPROACHING: The Hudson Valley Renegades are expected to welcome their 5 millionth fan all-time to Heritage Financial Park when they play their next home game on Tuesday, May 26 against the Bowling Green Hot Rods. Since 1994, 4,999,845 fans have come out to the ballpark for the fun of Renegades baseball.

BEST IN SHOW: The Renegades had the lowest team ERA (2.82) among full-season MiLB teams in 2025. It was also the lowest single-season ERA for any full-season MiLB team since the reorganization of the minors in 2020. Since the start of the 2021 season, the Renegades own a cumulative 3.48 ERA, the lowest in MiLB among MiLB teams who have played every season.

RETURN OF THE KING: Returning to begin the 2025 season with the Renegades is INF/OF Josh Moylan, who is the all-time franchise leader in numerous offensive categories. Moylan is the Renegades all-time leader in: Games Played (248), At-Bats (829), Hits (190), Singles (121), Doubles (43), Extra-Base Hits (69), Total Bases (304), Runs (110), RBI (109), Walks (132) and Strikeouts (297). Moylan became the first Renegade ever to surpass 100 career RBIs against Brooklyn on 4/25. Moylan went 3-for-3 with three RBIs.







South Atlantic League Stories from May 23, 2026

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