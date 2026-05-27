Claws Rally Past Frederick, 5-4 on Wednesday

Published on May 27, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Jersey Shore BlueClaws News Release







JERSEY SHORE, NJ - The BlueClaws rallied from 3-0 down to come back and top Frederick 5-4 on Wednesday afternoon at ShoreTown Ballpark.

Frederick scored three runs in the first inning to take the lead. Leandro Arias doubled on the first pitch of the game and scored on an RBI single from Ike Irish.

Vance Honeycutt hit a SAC fly and another run scored on a wild pitch.

After the BlueClaws cut it to 3-2, they scored five times, all with two outs, in the sixth to take the lead. Joel Dragoo doubled in a run to tie the game and Devin Saltiban singled home Dragoo to put the BlueClaws ahead.

They added a run on a single from Tyler Pettorini to push the lead to 5-3.

Frederick got a run in the seventh off a Camron Hill wild pitch, but Jose Pena and Wen-Hui Pan threw scoreless innings to close down the win. Pan earned his second save. Keegan Batka (1-0) threw a scoreless sixth for his first High-A win.

Kodey Shojinaga had three hits for Jersey Shore while Luke Davis had two.

The teams continue their series on Thursday night at 7:05 pm. RHP Sam Highfill starts for Jersey Shore.







South Atlantic League Stories from May 27, 2026

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