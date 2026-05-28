Dash Pitching Staff Shuts Down Rome in 3-0 Win

Published on May 27, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Winston-Salem Dash News Release







WINSTON-SALEM, NC (May 27th) - The Winston-Salem Dash (28-19) leaned on dominant pitching and timely hitting to blank the Rome Emperors (25-22), 3-0 on Wednesday night at Truist Stadium.

Despite putting runners on base throughout the night, Rome could never break through against the Dash pitching staff.

Winston-Salem opened the scoring in the second inning. After Kaleb Freeman singled and Alex Ungar walked, T.J. McCants lined an RBI single into left-center field to give the Dash a 1-0 lead.

The Dash added another run in the fourth.

Following singles from Ely Brown and McCants, Kyle Lodise lifted a sacrifice fly to right field, extending the advantage to 2-0.

Winston-Salem pushed across its final run in the fifth when Arxy Hernandez came around to score after a Rome fielding error.

That proved to be more than enough support for the Dash arms.

After starter Frankeli Arias exited early, Drew McDaniel delivered one of his strongest outings of the season in relief, tossing four scoreless innings while working around traffic multiple times. Jake Bockenstedt, Mathias LaCombe, and Jack Young combined to finish off the shutout.

Rome collected seven hits and repeatedly threatened with runners in scoring position, but Winston-Salem stranded nine Emperors baserunners and recorded several key outs to preserve the win.

McCants finished with two hits and an RBI, while the Dash secured their second consecutive victory over Rome.







South Atlantic League Stories from May 27, 2026

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