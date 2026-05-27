Dash Ride Long Ball, Strong Pitching Past Rome

Published on May 26, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Winston-Salem Dash News Release







WINSTON-SALEM, NC - The Winston-Salem Dash (26-19) used timely power and another strong night on the mound to defeat the Rome Emperors (25-20), 5-1 on Tuesday night at Truist Stadium.

Locked in a scoreless game through four innings, Winston-Salem finally broke through in the fifth.

After walks from George Wolkow and Grant Magill, Ely Brown jumped on the first pitch he saw and launched a three-run home run to right field, giving the Dash a 3-0 lead.

The Dash pitching staff made that advantage stand up.

Starter Grant Umberger tossed five scoreless innings before Rome scratched across its lone run in the sixth on an RBI single from Cody Miller.

Winston-Salem answered again late in the eighth.

After Boston Smith worked a walk, Ryan Burrowes crushed a two-run home run to right field, extending the Dash lead to 5-1 and putting the game out of reach.

The bullpen handled the rest from there. Garrett Wright, Morris Austin, and Pierce George combined to limit Rome to one run over the final four innings while striking out six.

Brown finished with the game-changing three-run homer, while Burrowes added insurance late as Winston-Salem secured the series-opening victory.







South Atlantic League Stories from May 26, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.