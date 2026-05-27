Hujsak's Homer Lifts Hot Rods over Renegades in 7-6 Win

Published on May 26, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Bowling Green Hot Rods News Release







Wappingers Falls, New York - Connor Husjak blasted a two-run homer in the eighth inning, powering the Bowling Green Hot Rods (33-12) past the Hudson Valley Renegades (21-24) on Tuesday, 7-6 at Heritage Financial Park in Wappingers Falls, New York.

Bowling Green plated the first runs of the game against Hudson Valley starter Chase Hampton in the top of the third inning. Marshall Toole reached on a Hampton error and stole second base. Adrian Santana drove him in with a triple, making it a 1-0 Hot Rods lead. Santana scored on a Theo Gillen sacrifice fly, increasing the lead to 2-0.

The Renegades responded in the bottom of the third against Hot Rods starter Jose Urbina. Camden Troyer led off with a single and advanced to second on a wild pitch. Cole Gabrielson plated him with a double, making it 2-1. Gabrielson stole third, and a sacrifice fly from Core Jackson scored him, tying the game at 2-2.

Two more runs came around to score for Bowling Green against Hampton in the top of the fourth inning. Nathan Flewelling led off with a double, and Aidan Smith walked, putting runners on first and second. Narciso Polanco brought in both runners with a triple to right, putting the Hot Rods ahead, 4-2.

Bowling Green added to the lead in the top of the sixth inning against Hudson Valley reliever Bryce Cunningham. Smith led off the inning with a double and scored on an Emilien Pitre single, bringing the score to 5-2.

Hudson Valley evened the score in the bottom of the sixth against Bowling Green reliever Andres Galan. Kyle West singled, and Wilson Rodriguez homered, bringing the score to 5-4. Roderick Arias tied the game at 5-5 with a solo homer to left.

The Hot Rods broke the tie in the top of the eighth against Cunningham. Pitre reached on a walk, and one out later, Hujsak blasted a two-run homer to left to give the Hot Rods a 7-5 lead.

One run came around to score for the Renegades on a solo homer from Troyer, but that was all the offense they could muster in the bottom of the ninth, ending in a 7-6 Bowling Green victory.

Junior William (3-0) received the win, tossing 2.0 hitless innings, allowing one walk and striking out one. Cunningham (0-2) was given the loss, allowing three runs on four hits over 4.1 innings, walking two and striking out five. Noah Beal (5) earned his fifth save of the season, allowing one run on one hit while walking two over 1.0 inning.

The Hot Rods and Renegades play the second game of a six-game series on Wednesday with a 10:05 AM CT first pitch at Heritage Financial Park. Bowling Green will send out RHP Jacob Kisting (1-0, 1.27) against Hudson Valley RHP Luis Serna (2-1, 2.79).

Fans can catch all the action by watching on MiLB.tv, listening through the MiLB First Pitch App and BGHotRods.com. Fans can also secure their seats for future home Hot Rods games by calling (270) 901-2121, visiting the Bowling Green Ballpark box office during normal business hours, or going to www.bghotrods.com.







South Atlantic League Stories from May 26, 2026

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