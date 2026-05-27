Renegades Come up Just Short to Bowling Green

Published on May 26, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hudson Valley Renegades News Release







Brooklyn, NY - The Hudson Valley Renegades fell to the Bowling Green Hot Rods, 7-6, on Tuesday night at Heritage Financial Park.

The Renegades had the tying run in scoring position with two outs in the bottom of the ninth, but the rally fell short.

Hudson Valley hit three home runs in the game to tie the team's single-game high set on 4/15 at Frederick. It was the first time the Renegades have hit three-or-more home runs at Heritage Financial Park since 7/11/2025 vs Asheville.

LF Wilson Rodriguez and 3B Roderick Arias back-to-back home runs of the year for Hudson Valley in the bottom of the sixth inning, the first time the Renegades have hit back-to-back homers this year. Rodriguez hit a two-run homer 104.3 mph off the bat, and Arias hit a solo shot 102.5 mph off the bat, both off Andrew Galan)

Hudson Valley has lost its last seven home games, falling to 10-15 at Heritage Financial Park this season.

Renegades pitching struck out nine batters. It's only the 14th time this season that they've failed to strikeout double-digit batters.

It was the Renegades' first contest against the Hot Rods since the 2024 South Atlantic League Championship Series.

DH Eric Genther (1-for-4, BB, K) extended his on-base streak to eight straight games.

In his last eight games Genther is batting .346/.485/.615 (9-for-26) with 5 R, 2 HR, 7 RBI, 6 BB, 6 K, 1 HBP.

1B/DH Kyle West (1-for-3, R, BB) has hits in all of his last five home games, going 6-for-18 (.333) over the stretch with 2 HR, 3 RBI, 2 BB.

West is hitting .295/.338/.574 (18-for-61) with 11 R, 3 2B, 1 3B, 4 HR, 11 RBI, 2 BB, 20 K over his last 15 games (since 5/9).

RF Camden Troyer (2-for-4, 2 R, RBI, HR, RBI, K) hit his sixth home run of the season in the bottom of the ninth inning, tying Kyle West for the team lead.

This was Troyer's first career home run at home. His first six career home runs were all in away games.

Troyer has hits in four straight games. He is batting 5-for-15 (.333) over the stretch with 3 HR, 4 RBI, 4 R.

SS Core Jackson (0-for-2, RBI, BB, K) made his first appearance since 5/8 after spending 15 days on the IL.

Jackson has gotten on base in nine of his last 11 games, going 14-for-41 (.341) over the stretch with 3 2B, 5 RBI, 5 BB.

2B Enmanuel Tejeda (0-0, BB) drew a walk with two outs in the bottom of the ninth and the Renegades down by one.

RHP Chase Hampton (3.1 IP, 2 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 3 K) made his first rehab appearance with the Renegades this year, and his fourth of the season.

Tonight was Hampton's first High-A start since 2023 when he made nine starts and tallied a 2.68 ERA.

Hampton is recovering from Tommy John surgery performed in Feb. 2025.

RHP Bryce Cunningham (4.1 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 5 K) took the loss while striking out five across 4.1 innings out of the bullpen as the "piggyback" pitcher on Hampton's rehab start.

Cunningham was making his second relief appearance of the season and the third of his career. They have all come as "piggyback" situations behind rehabbers (previously JT Brubaker on 5/18/2025 and Gerrit Cole on 5/5/2026).

RHP Tony Rossi (0.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K) hasn't allowed a run in 13 straight outings.

Rossi has allowed just one earned run in his first 15 appearances of the year.

UPCOMING PROBABLE PITCHERS Game Opponent Time Renegades Starter Opponent Starter Wed., May 27 Bowling Green Hot Rods 11:05 a.m.

RHP Luis Serna (2-1, 2.79 ERA) RHP Jacob Kistling (1-0, 1.27) Thurs., May 28 Bowling Green Hot Rods 6:35 p.m.

LHP Allen Facundo (1-2, 5.59 ERA) LHP Garrett Gainey (3-1, 5.63 ERA) Thurs., May 29 Bowling Green Hot Rods 7:05 p.m.

RHP Rory Fox (2-3, 5.65 ERA) RHP Jack Kartsonas (2-1, 3.86 ERA) Sat., May 30 Bowling Green Hot Rods 5:05 p.m.

RHP Sean Paul Linan (1-5, 4.18 ERA) TBD







South Atlantic League Stories from May 26, 2026

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