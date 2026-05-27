Sanford's Three-Homer Night Powers Greensboro Past Hub City
Published on May 26, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)
Greensboro Grasshoppers News Release
GREENSBORO, N.C. - The Greensboro Grasshoppers defeated the Hub City Spartanburgers 19-13 on Tuesday, May 26. With the win, Greensboro improved to 29-17 on the season while Hub City fell to 24-21. The Spartanburgers outhit the Grasshoppers 16-14, while both teams committed one error.
Leading the way offensively for Greensboro was infielder Wyatt Sanford, who went 3-for-5 with three home runs, four RBI, and four runs scored. Infielder Murf Gray also turned in a strong performance, finishing 2-for-4 with a home run, two RBI, and three runs scored. Additional hits for the Grasshoppers came from every spot in the lineup, including two-hit performances from Jhonny Severino and Brian Sanchez.
Hub City was led offensively by infielder Rafe Perich, who went 4-for-5 with two home runs, a double, four RBI, and three runs scored. Outfielder Yeison Morrobel paced the Spartanburgers with a 4-for-6 performance, hitting for the cycle with a home run, triple, double, and single while driving in three runs and scoring three times. Additional hits for Hub City were recorded by Luke Hanson (three), Malcolm Moore (two), Gleider Figuereo, Quincy Scott, and Chandler Pollard.
Right-handed pitcher Kyle Robinson got the start for Greensboro, recording six strikeouts while allowing eight hits, five earned runs, and two walks over 4.1 innings. Treyson Peters earned the win in relief to improve to 3-0 on the season.
Right-handed pitcher Enrique Segura started for Hub City, surrendering one hit, six earned runs, and three walks in 0.2 innings pitched. Josh Sanders was charged with the loss and fell to 0-1 on the season.
The Grasshoppers continue their home series against the Hub City Spartanburgers on Wednesday, May 27 at 12:00PM for a day game and White Claw Wednesday. To purchase tickets to any home Grasshoppers game please call 336-268-2255 or visit gsohoppers.com.
South Atlantic League Stories from May 26, 2026
- Morrobel hits for first cycle in Spartanburgers history - Hub City Spartanburgers
- Sanford's Three-Homer Night Powers Greensboro Past Hub City - Greensboro Grasshoppers
- Hurtado, Cyclones Silence Wilmington - Brooklyn Cyclones
- Renegades Come up Just Short to Bowling Green - Hudson Valley Renegades
- Hujsak's Homer Lifts Hot Rods over Renegades in 7-6 Win - Bowling Green Hot Rods
- Dash Ride Long Ball, Strong Pitching Past Rome - Winston-Salem Dash
- Keys Secure Series Opening Win against BlueClaws Tuesday Night - Frederick Keys
- Claws Fall 10-2 in Series Opener against Frederick - Jersey Shore BlueClaws
- Hot Rods Game Notes - Bowling Green Hot Rods
- Brooklyn Cyclones Game Notes - Tuesday, May 26 - vs. Wilmington (6:40 PM ET) - Brooklyn Cyclones
- Wolkow Awarded South Atlantic League Player of the Week - Winston-Salem Dash
- Renegades Game Notes - 5/26/2026 - Hudson Valley Renegades
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Greensboro Grasshoppers Stories
- Sanford's Three-Homer Night Powers Greensboro Past Hub City
- Greensboro Claims Series Split with Dominant 11-4 Finish
- Grasshoppers Hold off Dash for 4-2 Victory
- Grasshoppers Split Doubleheader with Dash on Friday Evening
- Grasshoppers Split Doubleheader with Dash on Friday Evening