Sanford's Three-Homer Night Powers Greensboro Past Hub City

Published on May 26, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Greensboro Grasshoppers News Release







GREENSBORO, N.C. - The Greensboro Grasshoppers defeated the Hub City Spartanburgers 19-13 on Tuesday, May 26. With the win, Greensboro improved to 29-17 on the season while Hub City fell to 24-21. The Spartanburgers outhit the Grasshoppers 16-14, while both teams committed one error.

Leading the way offensively for Greensboro was infielder Wyatt Sanford, who went 3-for-5 with three home runs, four RBI, and four runs scored. Infielder Murf Gray also turned in a strong performance, finishing 2-for-4 with a home run, two RBI, and three runs scored. Additional hits for the Grasshoppers came from every spot in the lineup, including two-hit performances from Jhonny Severino and Brian Sanchez.

Hub City was led offensively by infielder Rafe Perich, who went 4-for-5 with two home runs, a double, four RBI, and three runs scored. Outfielder Yeison Morrobel paced the Spartanburgers with a 4-for-6 performance, hitting for the cycle with a home run, triple, double, and single while driving in three runs and scoring three times. Additional hits for Hub City were recorded by Luke Hanson (three), Malcolm Moore (two), Gleider Figuereo, Quincy Scott, and Chandler Pollard.

Right-handed pitcher Kyle Robinson got the start for Greensboro, recording six strikeouts while allowing eight hits, five earned runs, and two walks over 4.1 innings. Treyson Peters earned the win in relief to improve to 3-0 on the season.

Right-handed pitcher Enrique Segura started for Hub City, surrendering one hit, six earned runs, and three walks in 0.2 innings pitched. Josh Sanders was charged with the loss and fell to 0-1 on the season.

The Grasshoppers continue their home series against the Hub City Spartanburgers on Wednesday, May 27 at 12:00PM for a day game and White Claw Wednesday. To purchase tickets to any home Grasshoppers game please call 336-268-2255 or visit gsohoppers.com.







South Atlantic League Stories from May 26, 2026

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