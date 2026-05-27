Claws Fall 10-2 in Series Opener against Frederick

Published on May 26, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Jersey Shore BlueClaws News Release







JERSEY SHORE, NJ - Frederick topped the BlueClaws 10-2 on Tuesday in the first game of their series, earning their 19th win in 23 games since a 10-10 start.

Jersey Shore, meanwhile, has dropped 11 of their last 15 games and fall to 1-6 against Frederick this season.

BlueClaws starter Ryan Dromboski retired the first nine batters he faced before a double by Luis Vasquez started the fourth. After he advanced on a fielder's choice, he scored on a balk to give the Keys the lead.

Frederick then blew the game open with four runs in the fifth inning. An infield single from Braylin Tavera started the inning. Then after a walk and two hit batsman, it was 2-0. Luis Vasquez doubled in two more and an RJ Austin SAC fly made it 5-0.

Dromboski came out after five innings, allowing five runs on three hits with a walk and four strikeouts.

The BlueClaws got on the board in the fifth on a solo home run by Luis Caicuto and a single from Tyler Pettorini, his first High-A hit after joining the roster earlier in the day.

The Keys, however, then pushed the lead to 8-2 with three runs in the sixth off Giussepe Velasquez. Victor Figueroa homered, his 11th of the year. Later in the inning Vance Honeycutt stole second and scored on two errors. Yasmil Bucce added an RBI single. Frederick got another in the seventh on a base hit by Ike Irish.

Caicuto had two hits for Jersey Shore in the loss. Luis Vasquez and RJ Austin each had two hits for the Keys.

The teams continue their series on Wednesday morning at 11:05 am. RHP Reese Dutton starts for Jersey Shore.







South Atlantic League Stories from May 26, 2026

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