Keys Secure Series Opening Win against BlueClaws Tuesday Night

Published on May 26, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Frederick Keys News Release







LAKEWOOD, NJ - The Frederick Keys earned the series opening win over the Jersey Shore BlueClaws (Phillies) Tuesday night, winning game one of six by a score of 10-2 at ShoreTown Ballpark.

The Keys scored 10 runs over the course of five innings to take down Jersey Shore on the road, as they earned their sixth total win against the BlueClaws this season in the opener Tuesday night.

Keys starting pitcher JT Quinn began his outing strong with three strikeouts and a 1-2-3 bottom of the first, and he followed that up in the bottom of the second with a second scoreless frame, taking the game to the third with both sides still tied at zeros apiece.

After the Keys and BlueClaws went scoreless in the third, the Keys struck first in the top of the fourth off a balk by Jersey Shore, which brought home Luis Vasquez in from third.

From there, Frederick brought home four runs in the top of the fifth courtesy of a hit-by-pitch to Yasmil Bucce, a two-RBI double for Vasquez, and an RBI sacrifice fly from RJ Austin pushed the lead up to five for Frederick at 5-0 halfway through the game.

Jersey Shore answered with two runs back in the bottom of the fifth, but the Keys still held a three-run lead at 5-2 heading into the sixth in the series opener Tuesday night.

Victor Figueroa led off the top of the sixth with a solo home run, with Vance Honeycutt scoring on two BlueClaws errors along with an RBI single from Bucce giving the visitors of Frederic an 8-2 advantage approaching the seventh in Lakewood.

Ike Irish added to the Keys lead in the top of the seventh on an RBI single, giving Frederick a 9-2 lead entering the eighth on the road at ShoreTown Ballpark.

Wehiwa Aloy gave Frederick their 10th run of the evening on a two-out RBI single to right, increasing the Keys's advantage to 10-2 heading into the ninth following a scoreless bottom of the eighth thrown by Eccel Correa.

In the bottom of the ninth, the Keys secured the series opening win thanks to a scoreless bottom of the ninth thrown by Joe Glassey, as the Keys earned the victory by a score of 10-2 in their first ever game at ShoreTown Ballpark.

Game two of the six-game series between the Keys and BlueClaws is set for 11:05 a.m. Wednesday morning at ShoreTown Ballpark, in what is the fourth straight week with a Wednesday morning game on their schedule.







South Atlantic League Stories from May 26, 2026

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