Wolkow Awarded South Atlantic League Player of the Week

Published on May 26, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Winston-Salem Dash News Release







Winston-Salem Dash outfielder George Wolkow was awarded South Atlantic League Player of the Week on Tuesday for his efforts during the week of May 19-24 in a six-game series against the Greensboro Grasshoppers.

Against Greensboro, the 14 th overall White Sox prospect went 12-23 (.522) at the plate and logged twelve runs batted in, two home runs, two doubles, and two triples. Wolkow also scored six runs. During the series against Greensboro, Wolkow recorded four multi-hit games and two multi-RBI games. He joins infielders Caleb Bonemer and Colby Shelton as the third Dash player to win South Atlantic League Player of the Week in 2026.

Wolkow has turned a corner at the plate over the last few weeks. The lefthanded slugger is now tied for sixth in the SAL in runs batted in (35). His average on the season has improved to .255, with his OPS ballooning to .798. Wolkow, a Downers Grove, IL native, was selected out of Downers Grove North High School by the White Sox in the seventh round of the 2023 MLB Draft.

This past week, the Dash split a six-game series against the Greensboro Grasshoppers, and are still competing for first place in the South Atlantic League behind Bowling Green. The Dash return to Truist Stadium for two straight weeks, taking on the Rome Emperors from May 26-31, and then facing the Hub City Spartanburgers from June 2-7.







South Atlantic League Stories from May 26, 2026

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