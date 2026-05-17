Dash Jump Early, Cruise Past Wilmington 8-3

Published on May 16, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Winston-Salem Dash News Release







WINSTON-SALEM, NC (May 16th) - The Winston-Salem Dash (22-16) wasted no time taking control, scoring seven runs across the first three innings in an 8-3 win over the Wilmington Blue Rocks (19-18) on Saturday night at Truist Stadium.

The Dash struck immediately in the first inning when Kyle Lodise launched a leadoff home run to left-center field. Winston-Salem continued to pressure Wilmington with aggressive baserunning and capitalized on a pair of Blue Rocks errors to build a 3-0 advantage after one.

An inning later, Lodise delivered again. After Ely Brown doubled to open the frame, Lodise ripped an RBI triple into left-center before later scoring on a wild pitch to extend the lead to 5-0.

The Dash added two more runs in the third behind a two-run home run from Grant Magill, stretching the advantage to 7-0 before Wilmington could settle in.

The Blue Rocks attempted to chip away throughout the middle innings. Solo home runs from Ethan Petry and Devin Fitz-Gerald helped trim the deficit, but Winston-Salem answered with an insurance run in the fifth on a sacrifice fly from Magill.

On the mound, the Dash bullpen combined to limit damage after the fourth inning. Winston-Salem stranded multiple Wilmington runners and closed out the victory behind strong relief work from Drew Conover, Jake Bockenstedt, and Madison Jeffrey.

Lodise finished with a home run, triple, and two RBIs, while Magill drove in four runs in the victory.







South Atlantic League Stories from May 16, 2026

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