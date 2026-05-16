Dash Respond Repeatedly in 9-5 Win over Wilmington

Published on May 15, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Winston-Salem Dash News Release







WINSTON-SALEM, NC - Every time the Wilmington Blue Rocks (19-17) made a push, the Winston-Salem Dash (21-16) had an answer. After Wilmington erased an early deficit in the fifth inning, Winston-Salem immediately responded with two runs in the bottom half and never surrendered the lead again in a 9-5 win at Truist Stadium.

Wilmington struck first on the opening batter of the game, as Devin Fitz-Gerald launched a solo home run to right-center field.

The Dash answered in the second. After Boston Smith doubled to open the inning, Winston-Salem capitalized on a balk and a wild pitch to take a 2-1 lead despite recording just one RBI in the frame.

The Dash added two more runs in the fourth behind RBI singles from Arxy Hernandez and continued to hold the lead until Wilmington surged in the fifth.

The Blue Rocks tied the game behind RBI hits from Fitz-Gerald and Ethan Petry, along with a solo home run from Randal Diaz, evening the score at 4-4.

That momentum didn't last long.

In the bottom half, Smith crushed a two-run home run to left-center field, immediately swinging the game back in Winston-Salem's favor and restoring a 6-4 advantage.

The Dash continued to apply pressure late. Kyle Lodise added an RBI single in the sixth before Winston-Salem plated two more runs in the seventh on a sacrifice fly from Hernandez and an RBI single from Ely Brown.

On the mound, the Dash bullpen settled the game after the fifth inning. Winston-Salem held Wilmington scoreless over the final three frames to close out the victory.

Smith finished with three hits and three RBIs, while the Dash offense combined for 10 hits in the win.







South Atlantic League Stories from May 15, 2026

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