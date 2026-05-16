Corey Collins Triples And Homers While Ronald Hernandez Drives In Three In 8-5 Victory

Published on May 15, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Brooklyn Cyclones News Release







ROME, Ga. - 1B Corey Collins tripled and homered, while C Ronald Hernandez drove in three runs, as the Brooklyn Cyclones earned their second-straight win with an 8-5 victory over the Rome Emperors on Friday night at AdventHealth Stadium.

Brooklyn (10-26) wasted no time getting on the board. SS Mitch Voit opened the game with a single to right field before a pair of walks loaded the bases. With two outs, Hernandez lined a single back up the middle to score two runs to give the Cyclones an early 2-0 lead.

The Cyclones added to their advantage in the second inning when LF Trace Willhoite launched the third pitch of the frame over the left-field wall for a solo home run. The Georgetown, Ky. native's third homer of the season - and third of the road trip - pushed Brooklyn's lead to 3-0.

Rome (20-17) answered in the bottom of the inning. 2B Colby Jones worked a leadoff walk, advanced to third on a single by LF Logan Braunschweig, and scored on a wild pitch. Later in the inning, C Colin Burgess snuck an RBI single to left to cut the deficit to 3-2.

That would be the closest the Emperors would get for most of the night.

Although Brooklyn did not record another hit between Willhoite's home run in the second through the seventh inning, the offense broke the game open late.

After a dropped foul pop extended his at-bat in the eighth, Collins made Rome pay by drilling a triple off the right-field fence to begin the eighth. DH Daiverson Gutiérrez followed with a single through the drawn-in infield to score Collins and stretch the lead to 4-2.

With one out, 3B Colin Houck doubled down the left-field line before Willhoite added a sacrifice fly to left field. 2B Nick Roselli then capped the four-run inning with his first hit since returning to the New York Mets organization, lining an RBI single to right-center to score Houck and make it 6-2.

Brooklyn added two more insurance runs in the ninth. With one out, Collins crushed a solo home run into the Cyclones' bullpen in right field. The Suwanee, Ga. native's third homer of the season extended the lead to 7-2.

Gutiérrez then followed with a walk, advanced to second on a wild pitch, moved to third on an errant pickoff throw, and scored on Hernandez's RBI single to right, giving Brooklyn an 8-2 cushion.

Rome mounted a late rally in the ninth. The Emperors opened the inning with back-to-back walks before RF Jake Steels singled and CF Isiah Drake doubled home runs to trim the deficit to 8-4. SS John Gil followed with a loud sacrifice fly to right field, cutting Brooklyn's lead to 8-5.

After another walk brought the tying run to the plate, RHP Danis Correa entered from the Brooklyn bullpen. The 26-year-old struck out the final two batters of the game to earn his first save of the season, sealing the 8-5 triumph.

RHP Tanner Witt (1-0) picked up the first High-A win of his career with a perfect fifth inning in relief, striking out one.

From the fifth through the eighth innings, Witt, RHP Dakota Hawkins, RHP Bryce Jenkins, and RHP Hoss Brewer combined to retire 12 of the 13 batters they faced while striking out five over 4.0 innings.

RHP Noah Hall did not factor into the decision for Brooklyn after allowing two runs on four hits over 4.0 innings. The 25-year-old starter walked a career-high-tying five and struck out four.

Rome starter LHP Cam Caminiti (1-2) suffered the loss after permitting three runs on three hits over a season-high-tying 5.0 innings. The Atlanta Braves' top prospect walked a season-high five batters and struck out six.

The Cyclones will look for their third-straight win on Saturday night. Brooklyn has not yet announced a probable starter, while Rome is expected to send RHP Cedric De Grandpre (2-2, 6.49 ERA) to the hill. The first pitch is scheduled for 6:45 p.m. ET.







South Atlantic League Stories from May 15, 2026

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