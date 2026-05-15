Hot Rods Game Notes

Published on May 15, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Bowling Green Hot Rods News Release







Time to Win a Series... The Hot Rods are one win away from taking the series in Greenville. During the last road trip, Bowling Green won the first three games but dropped the final three matchups. That made up for the longest losing-streak of the season. The Hot Rods will try to win their 13th series all-time against the Drive, leading the series 61-42 dating back to 2009.

Kisting With a K... Jacob Kisting is set to make his third start of the season in Greenville on Friday. The right-hander spent time on the injured list on April 25 but was activated and made a start against Brooklyn on May 9. He tossed 3.0 scoreless innings in his first appearance back. Overall this season, Kisting has pitched four times with two starts, logging a 1-0 record and a 1.38 ERA over 13.0 innings. He has excelled at keeping runners off the bases, striking out 15 while walking just one.

A South Carolina Streak.... With a 3-0 start to the series in Greenville, the Hot Rods have won six consecutive games. This is the longest winning-streak of the season for Bowling Green, beating out a five-game streak between April 21 and April 25. It is the first time the Hot Rods have won six consecutive games since July 19 to July 25, 2025. That streak also included two wins against the Greenville Drive.

Home Away from Home.... Connor Hujsak has been at his best while playing at Fluor Field in Greenville this season. Over seven games, the outfielder is 13-for-33 (.394) with four doubles, four homers, and nine RBI. On Wednesday, Hujsak blasted his team-leading ninth home run, with nearly half coming at Fluor Field. Overall, the Hot Rods have hit 14 of their 46 home runs at Fluor Field this season, making up for 30% of their long balls.

Mashing with McCoy.... Over seven games in the month of May, Ryan McCoy has been a tough out. He is 7-for-17 with five home runs. On May 7 against Brooklyn, he became the first Hot Rods hitter since Tatem Levins in 2024 to record three or more extra-base hits in a game. On Wednesday, he collected his second multi-homer game of the year, both coming within the last week.

Gillen Gets on Base.... Theo Gillen has reached base safely in his last 18 games. He is currently on the fifth-longest active on-base streak in the SAL. During the streak, Gillen is 17-for-63 (.270) with one double, one triple, four home runs, and 14 RBI. After extending his streak on Thursday, Gillen passed Adrian Santana (17 games) for the second-longest streak for a Bowling Green hitter this season with and trails only Tony Santa Maria (20 games).







South Atlantic League Stories from May 15, 2026

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