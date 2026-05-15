Eight-Run Seventh Highlights 'Burgers Blowout Win

Published on May 15, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hub City Spartanburgers News Release







ASHEVILLE, N.C. - After trailing for the first five innings on Thursday night, the Spartanburgers (19-16) offense exploded against Asheville's (8-28) bullpen for an 18-4 win. An eight-run seventh inning turned what was a one-run game into a blowout; Hub City scored 13 runs over the final three innings to cruise to a share of the series.

The 'Burgers set new franchise single-game records in runs (18) and hits (19) and tied single-inning records in the top of the seventh with eight runs on eight hits. Luke Hanson also etched his name in Hub City's record books with a new single-game high of nine RBIs. He was one of four Spartanburgers to record three or more hits. Chandler Pollard led the 'Burgers with four.

It took a while for the Hub City offense to get going. Asheville catcher Jason Schiavone launched two homers against J'Briell Easley, a solo shot and a three-run blast, and the Tourists led 4-0 after the third inning. In the fourth, Easley was replaced by Brock Porter (W, 4-0), who allowed one hit through four scoreless innings.

The fourth inning was also when the bats awoke. After a pair of singles and a wild pitch, Paxton Kling ripped a sacrifice fly to left and brought Maxton Martin home. Asheville's lead was halved, 4-2, in the fifth, as Malcolm Moore drove in Martin with an RBI double off Tourists reliever Raimy Rodriguez (L, 0-1). In the sixth, the Spartanburgers took the lead against Rodriguez, as Hanson crushed a three-run home run to take a 5-4 advantage.

The one-run lead quickly ballooned in the seventh. Paxton Kling clobbered a leadoff homer, Gleider Figuereo walked, then Asheville made a pitching change. Right-hander Nate Wohlgemuth came in and allowed six straight hits, including an RBI double from Hanson, plus a walk and another RBI single before retiring the side. Hub City batted around before Asheville recorded an out. The eight-run inning, a season-best, extended the Hub City lead to 13-5.

The 'Burgers scored five more in the ninth against Asheville catcher Keduar Trujillo, who was tasked with getting the final three outs on the mound. Hanson launched a grand slam, plating the game's final four runs and adding his RBI total to nine.

On Friday, the Spartanburgers search for a series-clinching win at 6:35 p.m. ET. Lefty Joe Adametz (2-2, 4.50 ERA) makes his first start for Hub City. Righty Parker Smith (1-2, 8.44 ERA) gets the ball for Asheville.







South Atlantic League Stories from May 15, 2026

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