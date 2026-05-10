Russell Shines in Saturday Win for Spartanburgers

Published on May 9, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hub City Spartanburgers News Release







SPARTANBURG, S.C. - After surrendering 14 hits in a loss Friday, the Spartanburgers (16-15) pitching bounced back with a 4-2 win Saturday over Wilmington (17-14). After runs for the Blue Rocks in each of the first two innings, Ismael Agreda, AJ Russell, and Joey Danielson allowed just one hit the rest of the way.

The scoring started just three pitches into the game. Wilmington leadoff hitter Devin Fitz-Gerald homered off Agreda to right field. Agreda stranded a runner at third with three strikeouts in the first.

Hub City struck right back against Riley Maddox. Two of the first three batters singled. Maxton Martin doubled in a run, and Gleider Figuereo brought in a second with a sacrifice fly. Maddox faced the minimum from the second through the fifth.

With two outs in the top of the second, Caleb Farmer walked. A Teo Banks single put runners at the corners, and a wild pitch tied the game. Agreda retired the next ten batters he faced, finishing his day after five innings pitched.

After a clubhouse fire caused Single-A Hickory to cancel its two games this weekend against Myrtle Beach, Russell (W, 1-0) was assigned to Hub City. Hickory's scheduled starter and the Rangers' No. 3 prospect made his High-A debut out of the bullpen to start the sixth. Russell retired all nine batters he faced, striking out four.

Maddox (L, 1-3) went back out to pitch the sixth for Wilmington. After setting down the first two batters in the inning, Malcolm Moore and Martin both singled. Figuereo brought them both in with a triple off the wall in right-center field. Euri Montero came in to get the last out of the frame.

Merrick Baldo pitched scoreless innings for Wilmington in the seventh and the eighth. Danielson (S, 5) came in for Russell to start the ninth. A one-out double from Angel Feliz brought the tying run to the plate. Two strikeouts from Danielson sealed the deal.

The Spartanburgers try for a series win on Sunday afternoon at 4:35 p.m. ET. Righty DJ McCarty (0-1, 7.50) is scheduled to start for Hub City and righty Bryan Polanco (0-0, 7.13 ERA) for Wilmington.







South Atlantic League Stories from May 9, 2026

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