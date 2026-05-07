Thunderstorms Push Back Game Two against Wilmington
Published on May 6, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)
Hub City Spartanburgers News Release
SPARTANBURG, S.C. - Hub City (13-14) and Wilmington (16-11) never got started Wednesday night, as the threat of impending rain pushed back first pitch. A downpour began around 7:30 p.m. ET, causing the game to be postponed.
Fans can redeem tonight's ticket for a ticket of equal or lesser value to any other Spartanburgers home game in 2026. Fans with tickets for Thursday's game can attend both 7-inning games.
On Thursday, the Spartanburgers will play two seven-inning games. Gates will open at 4:30 p.m ET. The first game between the 'Burgers and Blue Rocks will start at 5 p.m. and the second game will start approximately 45 minutes after the end of game one.
Dalton Pence (0-1, 3.10 ERA), the 'Burgers' scheduled Wednesday starter, will throw in game one Thursday. Enrique Segura (0-0, 5.54 ERA) will start game two. Wilmington's starters are TBD.
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