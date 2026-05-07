Thunderstorms Push Back Game Two against Wilmington

Published on May 6, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hub City Spartanburgers News Release







SPARTANBURG, S.C. - Hub City (13-14) and Wilmington (16-11) never got started Wednesday night, as the threat of impending rain pushed back first pitch. A downpour began around 7:30 p.m. ET, causing the game to be postponed.

Fans can redeem tonight's ticket for a ticket of equal or lesser value to any other Spartanburgers home game in 2026. Fans with tickets for Thursday's game can attend both 7-inning games.

On Thursday, the Spartanburgers will play two seven-inning games. Gates will open at 4:30 p.m ET. The first game between the 'Burgers and Blue Rocks will start at 5 p.m. and the second game will start approximately 45 minutes after the end of game one.

Dalton Pence (0-1, 3.10 ERA), the 'Burgers' scheduled Wednesday starter, will throw in game one Thursday. Enrique Segura (0-0, 5.54 ERA) will start game two. Wilmington's starters are TBD.







South Atlantic League Stories from May 6, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.