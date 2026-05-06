Santa Maria Ties Career-High with 5 RBI in 8-4 Win

Published on May 6, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Bowling Green Hot Rods News Release







Bowling Green, Kentucky - Tony Santa Maria's five RBI charged the Bowling Green Hot Rods (18-10) to an 8-4 win over the Brooklyn Cyclones (7-20) on Wednesday from Bowling Green Ballpark. The five runs driven in tied Santa Maria's career-high and marked the most RBI by a Hot Rods player since Carlos Colmenarez on September 4, 2025.

The Hot Rods struck first in the bottom of the first inning against Cyclones starting pitcher Joel Diaz. Theo Gillen and Nathan Flewelling each worked one-out walks. Gillen advanced to third on an Emilien Pitre flyout to right field and Flewelling stole second base with two outs. Santa Maria connected for a two-run single into center field, giving Bowling Green a 2-0 lead.

Brooklyn plated their first run in the top of the second inning against Bowling Green starter Jack Kartsonas. John Bay drew a one-out walk, marched to second on a Colin Houck single, and moved up on a Vincent Perozo flyout to center field. Bay scored on a Kartsonas wild pitch, cutting the Bowling Green edge down to 2-1.

The Hot Rods tagged Diaz for another run in the bottom of the second inning. Connor Hujsak belted a leadoff double to center field and scored on a one-out single by Tom Poole, upping the lead to 3-1.

The Cyclones leveled the scales with two runs in the top of the third inning against Kartsonas. Antonio Jimenez was hit by a pitch, Ronald Hernandez hit a one-out single and Corey Collins wore a fastball to load the bases. Bay snuck a two-run single into left field, plating two runs and tying the game at 3-3.

Bowling Green got back in front with three runs off Diaz in the bottom of the third inning. Flewelling lifted a one-out single and moved to third on a Pitre double. Santa Maria smacked a two-run double down the third-base line to make it 5-3, Bowling Green. Hujsak hit an RBI infield single to increase the lead to 6-3.

The visitors snatched one more run off Kartsonas in the top of the fourth. Vincent Perozo led off the inning with a solo shot to right field, reducing Bowling Green's margin to 6-4.

The Hot Rods nabbed two key insurance runs in the bottom of the eighth. Santa Maria and Narciso Polanco smacked back-to-back home runs off Cyclones reliever Hoss Brewer, building the advantage to 8-4.

Bowling Green's bullpen kept Brooklyn in check. John Rooney struck out three in the top of the sixth inning, Andrew Lindsey pitched two scoreless frames in the seventh and eighth. Jacob Kmatz retired the Cyclones in the ninth to finalize an 8-4 victory.

Kartsonas (1-0) delivered his first Hot Rods win, throwing 5.0 innings, surrendering four runs on six hits, walking one and fanning seven. Diaz (0-5) was given the loss after allowing six runs on seven hits over 5.0 frames, giving up two walks and striking out five batters.

The Bootleggers return to the diamond on Thursday for a 6:35 PM CT first pitch at Bowling Green Ballpark. RHP Jose Urbina (0-3, 4.12) opens for Bowling Green against Brooklyn's Irving Cota (1-1, 0.96).

Fans can catch all the action by watching on MiLB.tv, listening through the MiLB First Pitch App and BGHotRods.com. Fans can also secure their seats for future home Hot Rods games by calling (270) 901-2121, visiting the Bowling Green Ballpark box office during normal business hours, or going to www.bghotrods.com.







South Atlantic League Stories from May 6, 2026

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