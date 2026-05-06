Hot Rods and Cyclones Washed out Tuesday, Doubleheader Saturday

Published on May 5, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Bowling Green Hot Rods News Release







Bowling Green, Kentucky - The regularly schedule game for Tuesday at 6:05 PM CT between the Bowling Green Hot Rods and the Brooklyn Cyclones has been postponed due to rain. The two teams will play a doubleheader on Saturday, May 9.

The doubleheader will consist of two, seven-inning games, starting with a regularly scheduled 4:05 PM CT first pitch. The second game will start approximately 40 minutes after the conclusion of the first game.

Fans can catch all the action by watching on MiLB.tv, listening through the MiLB First Pitch App and BGHotRods.com. Fans can also secure their seats for future home Hot Rods games by calling (270) 901-2121, visiting the Bowling Green Ballpark box office during normal business hours, or going to www.bghotrods.com.







South Atlantic League Stories from May 5, 2026

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