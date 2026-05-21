Hot Rods and Tourists Postponed, Doubleheader Slated for Thursday

Published on May 20, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Bowling Green Hot Rods News Release







Bowling Green, Kentucky - Wednesday night's 6:35 PM CT contest between the Bowling Green Hot Rods and Asheville Tourists has been postponed due to rain in the forecast. The two teams will play a doubleheader on Thursday, May 20 to continue the series.

The doubleheader will consist of two seven-inning games. Game one is scheduled for a 5:00 PM CT first pitch, game two will begin approximately 40 minutes after the final out of game one.

Fans can catch all the action by watching on MiLB.tv, listening through the MiLB First Pitch App and BGHotRods.com. Fans can also secure their seats for future home Hot Rods games by calling (270) 901-2121, visiting the Bowling Green Ballpark box office during normal business hours, or going to www.bghotrods.com.







South Atlantic League Stories from May 20, 2026

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